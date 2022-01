A meow that’s an undercover bark? Not really, but some felines have what are considered to be stereotypical canine tendencies, like the love of water, people, interactive play and more. The idea of a cat that acts like a dog sparked our cat curiosity, so we compiled a list of cat breeds that are “breaking the rules” when it comes to their role in the cat universe. As cat people, though, we know that cats are too often stereotyped as aloof, unfriendly and with a host of other less than purrfect traits. It’s simply not true.

