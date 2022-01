As winter approaches, pet owners need to implement some common sense precautions for keeping their pets safe from the cold temperatures. Even though animals have fur to help keep them warm, it cannot protect them from freezing to death. When the temperature drops below freezing, animals should not be left outdoors. In all types of weather conditions, cats and dogs are safer indoors; left outside unattended, they risk being stolen or harmed. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released guidelines to pet owners for caring for animals in cold weather.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO