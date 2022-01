Today at 10:59 a.m. EST marks the moment of the December solstice. For those in the Northern Hemisphere, this signals the astronomical first day of winter and brings the longest hours of darkness. We are perched at the farthest reach of the Earth’s tilt away from the sun. If you stand outside at noon, you’ll cast the longest shadow of the year. The low path of the sun across the sky brings us cold temperatures, even though Earth’s path is closer to the sun than in June.

ASTRONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO