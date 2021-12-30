ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP John Madden

Cover picture for the articleNobody loved football more than John Madden. He was football. He was an...

NBC Sports

DeSean Jackson was ordered to take off John Madden tribute cleats before game

The NFL honored John Madden before every game on Sunday, but Raiders receiver DeSean Jackson wasn’t allowed to honor the Hall of Fame Raiders coach the way he wanted. Jackson posted on Instagram that he wore special cleats with Madden’s name, image and signature on them, but officials told him he had to take them off before the game.
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
