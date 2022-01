Flags in Texas will be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in memory of former Nevada U.S. Harry Reid (D), according to an announcement from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott. Reid, who died on December 28 of last year, was an outspoken liberal who served in the U.S. Senate from 1987-2017. He served as Senate majority leader from 2007–2015. In that role, he helped former President Barack Obama usher in major legislation, including the Affordable Care Act. Additionally, he was a major proponent of the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which would have given amnesty to illegal aliens who entered the country as minors.

NEVADA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO