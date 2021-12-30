ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden and Putin to hold call amid growing tension over Ukraine

 6 days ago
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop build-up near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress towards ending the crisis.

Ahead of the call, the White House indicated that Mr Biden would make clear to Mr Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops towards Ukraine and Mr Putin has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe.

But Mr Biden will reiterate to Mr Putin that for there to be “real progress” in talks they must be conducted in “a context of de-escalation rather than escalation”, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters ahead of the call.

The call, which was requested by Russian officials, comes as senior US and Russian officials are to hold talks on January 10 in Geneva.

Ukrainian border guards (Ukrainian Board Guard Press Office via AP) (AP)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Mr Putin would speak to Mr Biden on Thursday.

The official said Mr Biden and Mr Putin, who met in Geneva in June to discuss an array of tensions in the US-Russia relationship, were not expected to take part in the coming talks.

The two leaders held a video call earlier this month in which their conversation focused heavily on Russia’s troop movements that have unsettled Ukraine and other European allies.

In that video call on December 7, the White House said Mr Biden put Moscow on notice that an invasion of Ukraine would bring sanctions and enormous harm to the Russian economy. Russian officials have dismissed the sanction threats.

Moscow and Nato representatives are expected to meet shortly after the upcoming Geneva talks, as are Russia and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes the United States.

Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Nato deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Joe Biden will talk to Vladimir Putin amid tensions over Ukraine (AP) (AP)

The US and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Mr Putin wants, citing Nato’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed, however, to hold talks with Russia to discuss its concerns.

As Mr Biden prepared for talks with Mr Putin, the administration also sought to highlight the commitment to Ukraine and drive home that Washington is committed to the “principle of nothing about you without you” in shaping policy that affects European allies.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Mr Blinken “reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders”.

Mr Biden and administration officials also plan to consult with European allies after the president speaks to Mr Putin.

Mr Putin said earlier this week he would weigh up a range of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees precluding Nato’s expansion to Ukraine.

In 2014, Russian troops marched into the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and seized the territory from Ukraine. Russia’s annexation of Crimea — one of the darker moments for president Barack Obama on the international stage — looms large as Mr Biden looks to contain the current crisis.

Related
newschain

Campaigners mark 1,000 days since Julian Assange was imprisoned

Campaigners calling for the release of Julian Assange will stage events on Wednesday to mark the 1,000 days the WikiLeaks founder has spent in prison. His supporters will gather outside Belmarsh Prison in London, where he is being held as the United States continues to attempt to extradite him. His...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
Washington State
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
US News and World Report

NATO Schedules Special Meeting With Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors and top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday. Alarmed by Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's border, the Western military alliance...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The U.S. Is Naive About Russia. Ukraine Can’t Afford to Be.

Children twirled around a skating rink just outside the president’s office in central Kyiv last week, while tourists took pictures of themselves in front of onion-domed, snow-dusted churches. The stores were full of people shopping for the New Year’s holiday and Orthodox Christmas, just as they always are at this time of year. The airports were crowded.
FOREIGN POLICY
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Dmitry Peskov
New York Post

Finland says it reserves right to join NATO despite opposition from Russia

Finland’s leaders say they will decide whether to join NATO despite warnings ​from Russia against joining the Western alliance, as the military standoff on Ukraine’s border has heightened tensions between Moscow, the US and Washington’s European allies. ​. “Finland’s room to maneuver and freedom of choice...
POLITICS
AFP

EU's Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday. Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier. High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington. Borrell -- who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday -- has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU".
POLITICS
AFP

Biden strategy on Ukraine - talks but clear costs for Russia

From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further arming Kyiv, US President Joe Biden is hoping threats of painful consequences will deter his counterpart Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border, the Biden administration has accepted talks in Geneva next week with Moscow which has proposed agreements to limit NATO's expansion. US officials say they are willing to discuss concerns. But few see the Biden administration as interested in grand agreements, with its objective instead changing Putin's calculus and, at best, bringing greater stability to relations. Underlying the approach is a threat to impose on Putin, in Biden's words, "sanctions like he's never seen" if he encroaches further into Ukraine, where Russia already backs an insurgency that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Moscow sees Biden as the key to avoiding war in Ukraine

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden hopes to pull off a diplomatic coup that bolsters his sagging political fortunes ahead of the 2022 general elections. When it comes to Russian policy, Biden has sought to promote what might be called detente-lite with Moscow without using the dreaded word "reset." The governing theory of the Biden administration or, to put it more precisely, national security adviser Jake Sullivan--has been that China, not Russia, poses the gravest foreign policy challenge to America, according to National Interest.
POLITICS
NBC News

Biden reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy amid Russia fears

President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone Sunday, reaffirming U.S. support for Ukraine as it faces growing Russian aggression, the White House said. Russia has built up 100,000 or so troops along the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of an invasion as early as this month....
POTUS
