Fire Emblem is a long-running franchise, with 16 mainline games under its belt. Though it has recently become one of Nintendo’s most successful series, the origin of the name Fire Emblem is not common knowledge. Fire Emblem is not simply a title; it is actually a shield present in multiple games such as Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light and Awakening. Since it has not appeared in any games since Awakening, a lot of new fans are unfamiliar with the details of it that were only mentioned in Marth’s games. These details help explain not only the games it is featured in but also the rest of the Fire Emblem franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO