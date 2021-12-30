ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lionel Laurent’s View to 2022: An Awkward Birthday for the Euro

By Lionel Laurent
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year will be a money milestone. Jan. 1 marks two decades since the first euro banknotes and coins got into people’s pockets. Even anarchic Bitcoiners should care: The euro was the first new currency of the 21st century (though clearly a product of the 20th). It was viewed with skepticism...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - European gas prices rose on Wednesday as gas flowed eastwards for the 16th successive day along a pipeline that usually sends deliveries from Russia to Europe and political tensions remained high. The price of wholesale gas on one benchmark contract rose as much as 6%...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

European Union plans on financing nuclear and gas plants spark anger

Environmentalists and Green parties have accused the Commission of ‘greenwashing’. Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear energy and gas to remain part of the bloc’s path to a climate-friendly future have come under immediate criticism from both environmentalists and some governing political parties in EU member nations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sovereign Debt#Bitcoiners#Covid#The European Central Bank
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
The Associated Press

Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Monday praised another shipment of arms from Russia despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred European region. President Aleksandar Vucic attended a training exercise at a military base...
POLITICS
Axios

Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID-19. What he’s saying: Speaking to Le Parisien, a French newspaper, Macron said policies that ban unvaccinated people from cafes and theaters and otherwise limit their social activities are intended to be frustrating, adding: "I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That's the strategy."
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU's Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday. Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier. High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington. Borrell -- who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday -- has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU".
POLITICS
The Independent

Main German opposition party backs second term for president

Germany's biggest opposition party said Wednesday that it will support President Frank-Walter Steinmeier s reelection, giving the incumbent a clear run to a second term.A few figures in ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Christian Democratic Union had advocated nominating a woman to run as Germany's next head of state when a special assembly meets on Feb. 13 to elect a new president. Germany hasn't yet had a female president.But the chances of a challenger being elected more or less evaporated on Tuesday when the Greens became the last of the three parties in new Chancellor Olaf Scholz s government...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy