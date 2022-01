It’s a new year, so time for a new you, right? If you’re like many, you’re making New Year’s resolutions that will improve your health and life. Let me help you out and offer you some financial resolutions. Before you balk at the idea or before you go on a strict spending budget, let me remind you that resolutions are not a do-or-die promise — they are goals. You achieve goals by making changes until you find the key that gets you closer to your goal.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO