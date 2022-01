Regarding “Conn. Gov. Lamont signs sweeping order on climate change pollution,” in the Dec. 18 issue of The Sun, I don’t know there’s an order or broom big enough in this world to sweep away climate change. While there are organizations committed to both sides spreading truths and mistruths, falsehoods and false promises, an unquestionable truth is contained in this 1930s Upton Sinclair quote: “It is very difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it”.

