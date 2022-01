There’s no denying that 2021 was the year that cryptocurrency went mainstream. Even with a couple of bad busts to counter the booms, Bitcoin gained acceptance as a financial asset rather than some far-out, libertarian fantasy money project. Cryptocurrency came into its own, showing governments, financial institutions, and businesses in general how it could be a boon to the economy and the bottom line. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are bringing blockchain technology into mainstream culture, attracting buyers not interested in financial cryptocurrency. And millennials are no longer the only ones piling in as investors.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO