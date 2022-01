DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 76-year-old man. I became aware of an increase in my resting heart rate in April 2021, going from a resting rate of 48 to 74 beats per minute in a six-day period. It is persistent. This led me to a cardiologist who diagnosed me with atrial fibrillation three weeks ago. I bruise and bleed easily, and do not want to take more blood thinners. I had a CHA2DS2-VASc score of 2. Both my cardiologist and electrophysiologist confirmed there is a 2.2% to 2.5% chance of stroke from nonvalvular-related AFib with a 1% chance of stroke even if taking blood thinners. Both immediately recommended Xarelto, Eliquis or at a minimum an aspirin a day. My math tells me that taking blood thinners provides a 1.2% to 1.5% benefit in preventing a stroke. Do you concur with that assessment? Isn’t that a low-risk number for the negative side effects blood thinners produce in me?

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO