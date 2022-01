Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Monday’s game vs. Denver, the team announced Monday. The Mavericks got good news over the weekend, as Luka Doncic was cleared to play for the first time since December 10 and led the team to a win in Oklahoma City on Sunday. But now Porzingis is at risk of missing a few games due to the health and safety protocols, and he’s not the only Mav affected. Porzingis joins Trey Burke, Boban Marjanovic, JaQuori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas in protocols.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO