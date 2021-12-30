ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA approval of SpaceX Starship launch pushed back at least 2 months

By Joseph Pisani
 6 days ago
This NASA video frame grab image shows SpaceX’s full-size Starship rocket prototype before its launch on Dec. 8, 2020 in Boca Chica, Texas. AFP/Getty Images

Federal regulators have delayed the release of an environmental review of SpaceX’s plan to launch a new rocket from Texas by two months. One of the reasons? Too many comments from the public.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it received more than 18,000 public messages on the project, causing it to push back the release of its environmental review from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28. The agency said SpaceX is working on responses to the comments. In addition, the FAA said it is continuing its consultation and coordination with other agencies at the local, state and federal level.

SpaceX, founded by Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk almost two decades ago, didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The review is required in order for SpaceX to get permission from the agency to launch the Starship rocket from its facility in Boca Chica, Texas, a remote area by the Gulf of Mexico that is east of the city of Brownsville.

“FAA approval is the schedule driver,” Musk said on Twitter on Wednesday, in response to a question about the timing of the first orbital flight.

