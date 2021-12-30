ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

On holiday with the ghosts of my Cornish ancestors

By Sally Howard
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgzdo_0dYtrc3a00

A tiny miner’s cottage with an ancient-sounding name loomed large during my suburban childhood. My father was born in Bojewyan Stennack (pronounced Bow-jeew-yurn Sten-arrrr-k), a granite one-up, one-down in Cornwall, at the close of the second world war. His mother, Virginia, grew up here, steps from the foaming Atlantic coast, with her seven brothers and sisters and a mother who spent her life in widows’ blacks. I knew, from family folklore, that Bojewyan’s sash windows wheezed in a sou’westerly and that the chimney of the blackened hearth sang a haunting, almost human note. I knew about the ocean fogs, which obscured feet and montbretia-dotted hedges and made the lighthouse’s lamp, visible from the upstairs back window, glow a spectral white.

It was with these inherited memories that I stepped across the threshold of Bojewyan, my family’s home for a century until 1946, and now a holiday let. Several of the cottages on this original terrace of 20 dwellings in Pendeen, just west of Penzance, are now holiday rentals, with woodburners in the old granite fireplaces and gardens, where pit boots once swung, turned into sun-trap terraces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21o9RX_0dYtrc3a00
Bojewyan cottage’s refurbished interior Photograph: PR

I discovered the cottages’ fate in 2020 when, like the estimated 250,000 Britons gripped by a lockdown genealogy craze, I set about researching my family history. It was a discovery that conjured mixed feelings: was it distasteful that Cornwall’s mining heritage had been turned into a tourist experience? Or was it, rather, a rare opportunity? What might it add to a blustery coastal walk if my partner and I and our young son could return home to warm our toes by the fireplace where my grandmother was fifth in line for a soak in the tin bath; or if we could drink our morning cuppas in the bright white coastal light she rose to as a young girl?

Brian Donovan, an expert with online genealogy platform Find My Past , says that I’m not the first to have had this idea. Living history getaways have witnessed a growth in popularity in recent years, inspired by genealogy programmes that focus on social history through the lives of a home’s residents, such as BBC Two hit A House Through Time , Phil Spencer’s History of Britain in 100 Homes and If Walls Could Talk: the History of the Home with Lucy Worsley.

Donovan, who specialises in British and Irish records, often receives inquiries from Brits interested in the family homes of their Irish ancestors, and some are fortunate enough to find a B&B now occupying their family’s thatched 18th-century teachín .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKg3s_0dYtrc3a00
Sally Howard and son at Pendeen, with the lighthouse in the distance Photograph: Sally Howard



“People with rural-dwelling ancestors can be disappointed, as simple, mud cottages often don’t survive,” he says, adding that Brits with relatives who migrated to the cities of the Industrial Revolution, such as Manchester, with its ranks of sturdy, stone-built workers’ terraces, have better luck.

“The former homes of our ancestors may not be the ideal we envisage,” warns Melanie Backe-Hansen, co-author of A House Through Time (with David Olusoga). “They could have been labourers’ cottages with no amenities, or slum housing that no longer exists. This is interesting for understanding the past, though it may not make for a dream getaway.”

But even if there’s not a holiday cottage or B&B that once belonged to your greats, people are likely to find a pub they could well have frequented, schools they attended, or churches where they were baptised or married, Donovan notes. “It’s also worth pointing out that the excellent 19th-century directories (especially the Bassett’s) also list the pubs, schools, churches, etc in a locality, most of which shall still be there to visit and might inspire a holiday.”

Tim offered, only half-jokingly, to set up a bucket loo in the garden for a genuine 1880s experience


So while those with cash to splash could commission a genealogical tour provider to arrange a stay in former family members’ homes that have been reborn as holiday properties ( ancestralfootsteps.com ’s packages start at £5,000), with a little detective work many of us can seek out properties with links to our ancestors via consumer genealogy sites at a fraction of the cost. As well as FindMyPast, sites such as ancestry.co.uk are a good place to start, along with historical maps, the National Archives and undersung local archives in the regions our families hail from. FindMyPast has a new feature that allows users to search census records by address, while Ancestry’s app even shows people their proximity to properties with family links using a GPS map function.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22R31N_0dYtrc3a00
Sally Howard’s forebears Catherine and Myra Trembath, at the Pendeen cottage, 1943 Photograph: Sally Howard

Happily, my Cornish forebears’ cottage still has its original proportions: a two-room dwelling with a wooden central staircase, four windows and a front door opening into the main living space, apart from a modest back yard bathroom and kitchen extension. Its granite stonework is painted white and it’s cosily fitted out (with the central heating and soft furnishings my grandmother wouldn’t have known), yet strikingly minuscule for a family of nine.

Where, I wondered, would the bodies have arranged themselves? Would they have been able to sit down at the same time, even with the men of the family spending daylight hours down Geevor , the vast village tin mine? The realisation that the lives I’d romanticised as a child must have been gruelling and chilly made me a little guilty as I enjoyed a morning power shower with a handmade Cornish lavender body scrub. “Do you want me to set up a bucket loo in the garden for a genuine 1880s experience?” my partner Tim offered, when I raised this (only half-jokingly).

On our last day at Pendeen we walked down to Portheras, a cove known for its craggy coastal beauty and the rip currents churning beneath its bay. It was here that my grandmother and her siblings would come after school, picking down the rock face in the hope of finding bounties from ships wrecked off the Pendeen headland. In 1938, I was told, Virginia and her brother Leonard found a haul of claret, and buried several bottles in the seagrasses above the cove for later Trembaths to find, a crop of Alexanders (horse parsley) marking the spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCHYq_0dYtrc3a00
Bojewyan cottage Photograph: PR

On our way back from Portheras we pass the Radjel – the old miners’ pub where heads still swivel at the sight of an “up-country” visitor – an incongruous Portuguese cafe and the village store, where a local tells me that the old Bojewyan cottages were condemned in the late 20th century, their gardens overgrown and their windows smashed, giving them the impression of gouged-out eye sockets. They were saved by a 1973 Historic England listing, and now sell for the price of a London flat. “It’s good they did something with them,” the bobble-hatted local concludes.

We didn’t find those buried bottles of claret. My brother suspects that my late father found them when he was a student in the 1960s and that he sat on the headland, downing them by the scruff of the bottleneck. I did, however, find something precious: an insight into the lived reality of my Cornish family – its meanness, but also its magic. “There’s something about the seagull’s cry in the salt breeze,” my gran wrote in her 1942 diary, when she was stationed for war work in a nursery for London evacuees in East Sussex, and homesick for the Cornish coast. You know what, Virginia, there really is.

A week at Bojewyan Stennack costs from £385, stennackcottage.co.uk . Membership of findmypast from £8.99 a month, ancestry.co.uk from £10.99 a month . House historian Karen Averby offers simple census searches from £450

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wanted: Landlord – and monarch – for remote island pub off Cumbria coast

One of England’s most remote pubs is looking for a new landlord – with the successful candidate also being named monarch of the isolated islet it is built on.The Ship Inn sits on tiny Piel Island off the coast of Cumbria.Now Barrow Borough Council, which owns the 300-year-old watering hole, is on the hunt for a new manager.The pros, they say, are many: the stunning scenery, the unique location and, more unusually, the opportunity to be crowned “King of Piel”. Local tradition means whoever takes over the pub also manages the island and is given the mock royal title in...
FOOD & DRINKS
insideedition.com

Isolated British Island In Need of a Bartender, Caretaker and Monarch

Ever wanted to live alone but also pour drinks, maybe rule over a small selection of people and take care of your inhabitants? Maybe have all three gigs at once? Well, one British island might have your dream job. A British council has begun the recruiting process for local government...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Worsley
BBC

The mystery of the home where the Queen was born

Where exactly was the site of the house where the Queen was born? Have visitors been looking in the wrong place? And are the claims that the house was damaged in the Blitz correct?. The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17, Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. Not...
RETAIL
BBC

Cathedral funeral for Cornish comedian Jethro

The funeral of Cornish comedian Jethro has been held at Truro Cathedral. He died in December at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19, his family said. The comic, from St Buryan, in Cornwall, whose real name is Geoffrey Rowe, stopped touring in 2020 after more than 50 years on the road.
WORLD
Daily Mail

From faded seaside spot turned hipsters' paradise to a northern resort now a 'des-res'.... what happened a decade after shopping guru Mary Portas handed £100,000 to 12 towns to 'kick-start a renaissance'?

It was billed as a groundbreaking new scheme aiming to 'kick-start a renaissance' of the Great British high street. Twelve English towns were chosen to buck the spiraling trend of high street decline and pave the way of the future of town centres under the 2011 Portas Review. Led by...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ipswich Windrush Society seeks permanent home for parlour exhibits

An exhibition reflecting the social history of people from the Caribbean is looking for a new home after the success of its opening months. The Ipswich Windrush Society has converted a space in the Sailmakers shopping centre to recreate a sitting room of a family from the islands. It includes...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters#The Ghosts#Gps#Uk#Woodburners#Britons
The Guardian

They want to build a theme park here? Swanscombe peninsula, Britain’s newest protected place

As I set out for the Swanscombe peninsula from Greenhithe station, on the south bank of the Thames near Dartford in Kent, on a dull winter day, I tell myself to be realistic. I’m heading for Britain’s newest site of special scientific interest (SSSI) but it’s not going to be a wildflower meadow or an ancient woodland. This is a former industrial site situated on a part of the river long associated with the hidden, the forgotten and the thrown-away.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Pembrokeshire: Stranded starfish on Welsh beaches

"Tens of thousands" of stranded starfish have been washed up on the Welsh coast. "I have never seen something like this before," said Giles Davies, an amateur nature photographer. Mr Davies photographed thousands of the stranded sea creatures on Coppet Hall Beach in Pembrokeshire. "It's really sad to just see...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Guardian

Can we go on holiday in Tenerife with my 12-year-old daughter?

We are due to fly to Tenerife for a family holiday on 29 December. It was rolled over from last year. I have two children, aged nine and 12. The Spanish government requires all children of 12 and over to be fully vaccinated, but the UK government has not permitted 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a second jab. Consequently, my 12-year-old only received one dose. Do we need to cancel this holiday?
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Thousands of dead starfish wash ashore in Pembrokeshire after stormy weather hits Wales coast

Thousands of dead starfish have become stranded in Pembrokeshire after stormy weather battered the Welsh coast.Various local photographers have captured images of the grim phenomenon in recent days, with pictures showing the creatures filling shallow rock pools and lining sandy beaches.“I have never seen something like this before,” Giles Davies, an amateur nature photographer from Cosheston was quoted as saying by BBC News. “It's really sad to just see that in nature, because you're looking at deaths in the thousands of one species.”Strandings are regular occurrences in Wales and other parts of the UK, and experts believe they are typically...
ANIMALS
prima.co.uk

Win a 2-night stay in Yorkshire with England's Coast

England’s Coast is the clever tool showcasing the whole of England’s spectacular coastline. Holidaymakers can browse 2,000 coastal businesses including accommodation, restaurants, activities and attractions, to research a day trip or longer break, build an itinerary and book directly. Website users can research the very best the coastline has to offer – from beautiful beaches and historic landmarks, to wildlife hotspots, cycling trails and coastal walks.
TRAVEL
BBC

Scarborough cliff railway shuts for engineering work

A 140-year-old funicular railway has closed to allow major engineering works for the first time in 50 years. Scarborough's Central Tramway was opened in 1881 to improve access between the town centre and the beach. Work on the popular visitor attraction will involve replacing the carriages' chassis, which date from...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

103K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy