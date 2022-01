Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the mission 'The Shadow Isles' within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. Once you dock at The Drowned Port, proceed inland till you reach a door with a spell guarding it. Pyke will spot a pool of water to the left of the door, which you can use his Dungeon Ability on to dive down and get to the other side. Interact with the tablet across the room to unlock the gate, then swim back through the same pool to return to the rest of the party.

