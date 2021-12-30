ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wednesday injury report for Washington vs. Eagles, Week 17

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOnPw_0dYtr7yQ00

The Washington Football Team returned to the practice fields of Ashburn on Wednesday for the first time since Sunday’s 56-14 blowout loss to the Cowboys. That game is squarely in the rearview mirror was Washington is now fully focused on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

The week’s first injury report is out for the NFC East rematch and featured more Eagles missing practice than Washington players. Granted, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce didn’t practice for the Eagles as it was a rest day for each veteran.

As for Washington, three players missed practice Wednesday: Cornerback William Jackson III, right tackle Sam Cosmi and defensive end Montez Sweat. Jackson remains sidelined with a calf injury, while Cosmi missed practice due to illness. Sweat was excused from practice for family reasons after dealing with the loss of his brother.

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive end James Smith-Williams were limited for Washington. Gibson usually always plays, while Samuel is the opposite.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was on the injury report with a knee injury but participated fully.

The biggest injury news for the Eagles surrounds running back Miles Sanders. Sanders injured his hand in Week 16, and his status for Sunday is yet to be determined. Sanders paced Philadelphia’s ground game in the Week 15 win over Washington, so his absence could be a big one for the Eagles.

Two of Philadelphia’s other running backs were also on the injury report. Jordan Howard didn’t practice with a stinger, while Kenneth Gainwell was limited with an ankle injury.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Eagles Bench News

Another week, another bench storyline in the NFC East. According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles brought their own benches to Washington. Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys brought their own benches to a game at FedEx Field. The Cowboys were reportedly tipped off...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
97.3 ESPN

Eagles vs Cowboys Flexed to Saturday Night Football

Next Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will now be on prime time on Saturday night. The league announced late on Sunday night that the contest between the two NFC East rivals will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. rather than the initially slated 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff.
NFL
CowboyMaven

WATCH: QB Jalen Hurts in Danger as Eagles Fans Fall Over Collapsing Railing at WFT's FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team this year, in attempting to defend its NFC East title, fell apart. And, piece by piece, so is FedEx Field. Following Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed, causing a group of Eagles fans to tumble from the stands and onto the playing surface ... the railing nearly taking down quarterback Jalen Hurts with it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jason Kelce
NBC Sports

WATCH: Stands collapse near Hurts after Eagles-WFT game

The Eagles had to scratch and claw for every inch of their Week 17 win over the Washington Football Team, and as quarterback Jalen Hurts was simply trying to leave the field victorious, FedEx Field took one last swipe at the Birds' QB. Hurts was heading to the tunnel just...
NFL
fox29.com

Eagles fans fall onto field while cheering on Hurts

WASHINGTON - Eagles fans excited to cheer on quarterback Jalen Hurts after Philadelphia's win over Washington on Sunday pressed hard against a gate along the visitor's tunnel and fell onto the field. Hurts, who has guided the Eagles to three straight wins, stopped in his tracks as fans fell at...
NFL
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Eagles whose demotions are long overdue

It’s time for the Philadelphia Eagles to value winning over being right. Even if you disagreed with the strategy, you have to admit that you understand where it comes from. We’ve all lost track of how long we’ve watched so many of the underachieving members of this Philadelphia Eagles roster gobble up playing time (and fail to produce) while guys who were hungrier or better stood on the sideline.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cowboys#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Fan who nearly fell on Jalen Hurts shares video, photo from incident

One of the fans who nearly fell on Jalen Hurts after Sunday’s game at FedEx Field shared a video and photo from the incident. Hurts led his Philadelphia Eagles to a 20-16 win at Washington to improve to 9-7. As the Eagles quarterback was walking off the field towards the tunnel, several Eagles fans gathered towards the railing. The railing gave out, and a handful of Eagles fans spilled onto the field, right by Hurts’ feet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles dealing with biggest COVID outbreak of season

A day after clinching a playoff berth, the Eagles are now dealing with their biggest COVID-19 outbreak of the season. The Eagles on Monday afternoon placed 12 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including several stars and starters. Here’s the full list of players added to the list: Fletcher Cox, Jason...
NFL
FanSided

DeVonta Smith is just 37 yards away from a Philadelphia Eagles record

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the playoffs… probably. With one game left to play, the team is sitting pretty at 9-7 and could theoretically make the playoffs regardless of their outcome versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, assuming the teams below them all either lose or tie. If that doesn’t happen, their easiest path to the playoffs would be to take back a win from Dallas, who probably won’t be playing their starters since their playoff fortune is more or less set.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy