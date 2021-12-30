Creating equity in testing

Mayor Michelle Wu’s recently announced COVID-19 strategy, which includes vaccine passports for entry into bars, restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues, demonstrates leadership in the right direction. However, we believe her efforts — and even more so, efforts at the state level — don’t go far enough to close the shameful inequities that mar every aspect of our pandemic response. Nearly every public health metric — including rates of adult vaccination, child vaccination, and school surveillance testing — is marked by disparities between low-income, predominantly minority communities (like many in Boston) and high-income, predominantly white communities (like Wellesley). After adjusting for age differences, Latino and Black Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19 at three times the rate of white residents, and remote schooling resulted in disproportionate learning loss for students of color.

