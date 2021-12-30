ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Creating equity in testing

By Jack Jackson Register columnist
Richmond Register
 6 days ago

Classroom equity really isn't necessarily a 'new' concept or idea; nothing 'revolutionary' about it, really. For some time now, incorporating something called "Culturally Responsive Teaching" (CRT) has been one of the key job elements of conscientious teachers. "Classroom equity" is somewhat misleading, because it suggests a teacher must be...

PLANetizen

Planning for Racial Equity

Understand how land use regulation has been used to promote racial inequality. Understand major Fair Housing laws and their limitations with regard to land use regulation. Understand how current land use regulations can contribute to racial inequality. The motivations and rationales for racial equity analyses related to land use regulation.
SOCIETY
appsphilly.net

Special Admission, Equity, Diversity

I am the parent of 2 students at Kearny Elementary in Northern Liberties. I am here today because a bunch of privileged parents have asked you to “Pause the Process” for selective admit schools. These groups always have some name like “Excellent Schools” or “Students First,” but they...
EDUCATION
Boston Globe

The equity-enhancing power of mandates

Mayor Michelle Wu’s recently announced COVID-19 strategy, which includes vaccine passports for entry into bars, restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues, demonstrates leadership in the right direction. However, we believe her efforts — and even more so, efforts at the state level — don’t go far enough to close the shameful inequities that mar every aspect of our pandemic response. Nearly every public health metric — including rates of adult vaccination, child vaccination, and school surveillance testing — is marked by disparities between low-income, predominantly minority communities (like many in Boston) and high-income, predominantly white communities (like Wellesley). After adjusting for age differences, Latino and Black Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19 at three times the rate of white residents, and remote schooling resulted in disproportionate learning loss for students of color.
BOSTON, MA
TravelDailyNews.com

The Global Wellness Summit creates scholarship to promote equity and inclusion in the wellness industry

MIAMI, FL –The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today formally announced “The Susie Ellis Scholarship for Equity in Wellness.” The new fund aims to create more inclusivity at the annual wellness event by providing financial assistance to a member of an underserved population to join the conference each year, ultimately empowering recipients to return to their local communities and become leaders in the wellness industry.
ADVOCACY
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Face-to-face teaching to continue with on-site Covid tests and masks in class

The Secretary of State for Education said face-to-face teaching will continue and reman “the norm” as he outlined a series of Covid measures for schools.Nadhim Zahawi said secondary pupils will have to wear masks in classrooms and be able to access on-site coronavirus tests at school.A further 7,000 air purifiers are promised, to add to the 1,000 already announced, alongside 350,000 CO2 monitors.He has also called upon former and retired teachers to return so bring additional support with a “Blitz” spirit.Meanwhile, 12 to 15-year-olds are being encouraged to get fully vaccinated with two jabs and 16 and 17-year-old are now...
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
#Common Sense#Standardization#Racism
iheart.com

Another Local Covid Surge

Monroe County Health officials say there have been nearly 11,000 new confirmed COVID cases in the county in the last seven days. The positive test rate has climbed above 17 percent. New cases per week among teenagers have doubled in the last eight weeks. More than 1600 COVID patients in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
communityvoiceks.com

Pursuing Racial Equity in Child Welfare

Family is at the core of everything. Family is a source of healing, a place of safety, and a fountain of memories. The Kansas Department for Children and Families is the social service state agency that arguably has the most interactions with families in their challenging times. Since its inception in 1973, DCF is federally responsible for receiving calls of suspected child abuse and neglect, looking into the allegations, providing services for families, and recommending child placement changes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sonoma Index Tribune

Commentary: No equity in low-density neighborhoods

The Niskanen Institute has a thesis. A density divide sorts and polarizes rural and urban areas. Economic and values factors combine to create different in-group uniformities. Zero-sum game mindsets have emerged nationally to play one group against another, with purity, loyalty and scapegoating as social controls that reinforce group congruence. Could this density divide pattern hold if we substitute liberal suburban whites for conservative rural whites?
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
sdfoundation.org

What Is Health Equity?

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light inequities in housing, justice, job opportunities and finance, and reopened a discussion on the disparities that exist across different communities. Health equity is especially relevant because its implications include economic and health care costs, and quality and duration of life. More importantly, in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhuman because it often results in physical death.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Schools facing omicron variant are running short of tests

It’s the item on every superintendent’s wish list: more tests. Ten minutes into a monthly Zoom call with Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut Monday, school leaders across the state sang a similar refrain: Cases of COVID-19 are going up, and their schools need more tests.  “We would like more tests and would use them!” wrote Dan […] The post Schools facing omicron variant are running short of tests appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
EDUCATION
Michigan Advance

From the schoolhouse to the state House: Burned-out teacher finds new way to advocate for students

When Kyle Zawacki first started teaching nine years ago, he thought he would retire as a teacher. Then came a pandemic and politicized fights about critical race theory (CRT) between school districts, parents and teachers, which became too much for Zawacki to bear.  Zawacki, who was a social studies and Native American studies teacher at […] The post From the schoolhouse to the state House: Burned-out teacher finds new way to advocate for students appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
In Homeland Security

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in Workplaces

From a business perspective, there is a need to expand diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) in the workplace. But why are these elements important?. Diversity of thought spurs business discussion and creativity, helping organizations stay resilient through difficult times such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Diversity also widens employee and managerial perspectives, allowing people’s life experiences to be taken into account, which in turn enhances productivity and innovation.
ECONOMY
CBS Minnesota

High School And College Students, Unemployed Sought To Remedy Minnnesota’s Health Care Worker Shortage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared January “Health Care Month,” and the search is underway for thousands of people to join the state’s health care labor force as the pandemic nears its third year. State leaders announced Monday the push to quickly get the unemployed, those looking for a career change, and students in high school and college into health care fields. Several state departments are getting involved in the effort, including the Department of Human Services (DHS), Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Health (MDH), Education (MDE) and the Office of Higher Education (OHE). (credit: Nic Coury/Bloomberg via...
HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Gary Public Schools Switch To Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Classes for public schools in Gary, Indiana, will be virtual starting on Monday. Rising COVID-19 cases prompted the move to remote learning, which will last all this week. Students who don’t have devices for online classes can pick them up on Monday, if need be. Check your school’s website for more information. Food will be given out Monday and Thursday, and all school sports are canceled this week.  
GARY, IN
eplocalnews.org

Council to hear Race Equity Report

A City of Eden Prairie effort to reflect on race equity, diversity, and inclusion following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 has resulted in a Race Equity Report produced by the city’s Human Rights and Diversity Commission. The report will be formally presented to the Eden Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

