Tis the season for my yearly foray into METAL CHRISTMAS!. Because look, we have been dealing with these cheesy Christmas songs for over a month. and… well, we’re done with that. The only way we can deal is to make it METAL as possible. I’ve done this for a few years; some of the links have been taken down on past articles. I can’t find the Metal Version of Charlotte Church’s “Silent Night” — it’s been removed everywhere, to my disappointment. That was a favorite of mine. But the new year brings new things. So: this is the new improved and updated list of metal and laughs for your Christmas Day in 2021.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO