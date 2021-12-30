ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving’s return gives Nets two distinct squads

By Mark W. Sanchez
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

Steve Nash understandably did not want to look too far ahead.

“In our league and with our team,” the Nets coach said Wednesday, “once you start conceiving of things, everything changes the next day.”

Still, the Nets’ lineups — plural — soon will look much different.

When Kyrie Irving returns as a part-time player, perhaps Jan. 5 at Indiana or maybe Jan. 12 at Chicago, the Nets essentially will have two separate teams, one on the road with Irving and one at home without him.

Nash said he could foresee, say, Patty Mills starting at home and coming off the bench away from Barclays Center. He spoke about the need for “flexibility” and “buy in” from players who will have to sacrifice playing time they have become accustomed to.

The unvaccinated Irving will play a little less than half the time because of New York City’s mandate, and Joe Harris is expected back in the coming weeks. Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, cleared from the protocols, are expected back Thursday, when the Nets host the 76ers at Barclays Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knKIL_0dYtpZHr00
Patty Mills and Kyrie Irving

When everyone is healthy, what will the lineups look like?

“There’s a lot of tough decisions here,” Nash said after practice in Brooklyn, the first with Irving. “Sometimes the decision doesn’t fall your way, but you’ve got to stick with it with the bigger picture in mind. I think our group understands that.”

Rookies such as Cam Thomas (who is out of the protocols), Kessler Edwards (still in the protocols) and David Duke Jr. (in the protocols) will see reduced minutes and possibly more G-League time.

“They got their opportunity during the COVID situation and all played really well,” Nash said. “So I think it just solidified what we believed — that they’re there and they’re capable and they can be a part of this. But at the same time, they’re developing players still.… We don’t want to stunt their growth by having them around and not playing them or overplaying them.”

The Nets have had 12 starting lineups amid the lack of Irving and the coronavirus outbreak. When the point guard is back, he could join a road lineup of Durant, James Harden, Aldridge and Harris or Mills.

Perhaps Nic Claxton would bounce out Aldridge. But players such as DeAndre’ Bembry, who had moved into the starting five, likely will be demoted. Bembry sounds OK with that.

“Why not have somebody like Kyrie on the road? Check his dynamics offensively and defensively — you can’t really go wrong with having Kyrie out there,” Bembry said, who attended the same high school (now called the Patrick School) as Irving. “For the most part, it can only help us.”

It will help, too, that Durant’s and Harden’s minutes will take a dip, and Nash suggested they could take games off when needed. There will not be much flow to the Nets’ rotations, but they believe the firepower will compensate.

“You can’t play everyone,” Nash said. “Trying to figure out lineups, all those variables, home and away and all that stuff. Great. Let’s take it head-on, and let’s try to make the most of it.”

Harris underwent ankle surgery Nov. 29, and his agent originally estimated a layoff of four to eight weeks. A little more than four weeks later, Harris needs more time. Nash said the shooting guard is shooting and doing conditioning work.

“He’s not necessarily out of the woods yet,” Nash said. “He’s got some work to do.”

The Nets signed guard Shaquille Harrison to a second 10-day contract. Harris has appeared in two games and averaged two points, two rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.3 minutes per game.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

After missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of finally making his season debut. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center tonight, but even if Kyrie was fit, he couldn’t play.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Shaquille Harrison
Person
Kevin Durant
hoopsrumors.com

Kyrie Irving Expected To Return On Wednesday

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday vs. the Pacers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that Irving has targeted the game in Indiana for his return. Irving has been held out of action for most of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nets#Barclays Center#G League#Covid
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, James Harden give eye-opening reaction to Kyrie Irving’s imminent Nets return

The Brooklyn Nets are officially on a losing streak. It’s been a whirlwind. The Nets, who previously had 10 players in health and safety protocols, suffered their third straight defeat on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was an absurd amount of unavailable players and part of the reason the team brass made the controversial decision to allow Kyrie Irving to return as a part-time player. Then when Irving showed up, he was next to test positive and be placed under COVID-19 protocols himself.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Brooklyn Nets reliefs after Kyrie Irving’s debut date announced

Brooklyn Nets are struggling right now and they have lost their two consecutive games, but the Nets have been relieved after the announcement of Kyrie Irving’s coming back into the league. Kyrie is making his debut after missing the first 35 games of the season for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Sporting News

Four pressing questions facing Kyrie Irving and Nets ahead of star's return as part-time player

The Nets will soon be whole again. While the Nets made it clear before the season that they would "not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability," the franchise recently had a change of heart, announcing that they have "decided to have Kyrie Irving re-join the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Newsday

'It's going to be a challenge' for Nets with Kyrie Irving in/out of lineup

Kyrie Irving is not the first superstar player with an NBA title to be a part-time teammate. Thirty-nine years ago, Bill Walton attended Stanford Law School during the week and played on mostly weekends for the San Diego Clippers. Walton, who had not played for two years because of multiple foot injuries, had been told by doctors that he should limit his play to once a week during the 1982-83 season.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Brooklyn Nets "Hopeful" for Kyrie Irving's Season Debut on January 5

With Kyrie Irving officially back on the practice floor, the Brooklyn Nets are “hopeful” that he will make his season debut on January 5 during their game against the Indiana Pacers. Coach Steve Nash confirmed, however, that “no determinations have been made yet” and that the decision will...
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy