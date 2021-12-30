ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tiger at Florida zoo shot and killed after attacking cleaning worker

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

A tiger at a Florida zoo was shot and killed by a deputy on Wednesday night after the animal bit a maintenance worker who entered an unauthorized area near the animal’s enclosure, authorities and a report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmPdw_0dYtpWdg00
Eko, a Malayan tiger at the Naples Zoo, was killed after he bit a maintenance worker on Dec. 29, 2021.

The cleaning worker, a man in his 20s employed by a third-party contractor of Naples Zoo, was either trying to pet or feed the 8-year-old Malayan tiger when it grabbed his arm and yanked him into the enclosure, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vawVk_0dYtpWdg00
The worker tried to pet or feed Eko when the tiger grabbed his arm at Naples Zoo, according to police.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m., and the first deputy to arrive kicked the enclosure in a failed bid to get the tiger to release the worker, the sheriff’s office said.

Afterward, “the deputy was forced to shoot the animal,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcaLR_0dYtpWdg00
Eko was an 8-year-old Malayan tiger, who arrived at Naples Zoo in 2019.

The tiger, named Eko, later died, according to NBC 2.

The worker suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said the employee was tasked with cleaning the zoo’s bathrooms and the gift shop, not animal enclosures.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples Zoo#The Zoo#Malayan Tiger#Nbc 2
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy