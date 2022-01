On January 3, 2007 the University of Alabama introduced its new head football coach and forever changed the landscape of the sport. Nick Saban has appeared in nine national championship games, winning six of them, won eight SEC Championship games, coached four Heisman Trophy winners and has put 39 Crimson Tide players into the first round of the NFL Draft during his 15 years with the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO