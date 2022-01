Tuesday's double-header split in Schaller began with the Ridge View girls defeating Sioux Central 52-40. Sioux Central led for most of the 1st quarter, as they were ahead by as many as seven. Ridge View closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to go up 15-13. Sioux Central scored a three to opening the 2nd quarter, in what turned out to be their last lead of the game. The Raptors followed with an 8-0 run, and took a 27-19 lead at the half.

SCHALLER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO