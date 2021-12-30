ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Megan and Harry's Oprah interview to Spears vs Spears – These are the biggest celebrity stories of 2021!

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst up on this year’s list is none other than Ellen DeGeneres. The veteran TV icon has been a major star for decades but it was in 2021 that...

NBC Chicago

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film "Sing 2," sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes — and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
Billboard

Normani Gushes to Childhood Icon Ciara About Her Impact, Says Debut Album Is ‘Almost Done’

Ciara filled in as host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (Dec. 30), and guest Normani told her she’s “almost done” with her debut album. The 25-year-old singer opened up about how being in Fifth Harmony was allowed her to “hide.” But now that she’s in the solo spotlight, Normani says she’s been experiencing firsthand all the difficulties with putting out a project — especially her first — all on her own.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
