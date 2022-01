Xolo Maridueña is a busy guy, hard at work on his hit series Cobra Kai, doing some voice work on a couple different series, and landing the role of DC’s Blue Beetle, a Mexican teenager who finds an alien beetle that gives him superpowered armor. Maridueña is as charming as he is talented and has a bright future ahead. I recently got the chance to sit down and chat with him after viewing the fourth season of Cobra Kai, and while I loved hearing about the series, which is one of my favorites, I had to ask about his getting the role of Jaime Reyes, aka DC’s Blue Beetle.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO