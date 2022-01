Airlines and airports are calling for the UK’s onerous and expensive testing rules to be revoked at an expected review later today.At the end of November, testing rules were stepped up to try to tackle the Omicron coronavirus variant.All international arrivals to the UK (except from Ireland) are required to go into self-isolation until they have a negative PCR test result.In addition, flights from South Africa were cancelled temporarily and 11 African nations were placed on the red list – requiring hotel quarantine for 11 nights.A week later pre-departure tests were made mandatory for all travellers to the UK.Yet on...

