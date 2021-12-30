ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Atrocities, War Expand Beyond Ethiopia’s Tigray

By Heather Murdock
Voice of America
 6 days ago

ISTANBUL — What began as a conflict between the Ethiopian Federal government and a local military in late 2020, exploded into a civil war in 2021 that has forced two million people to flee their homes and left hundreds of thousands of people in famine-like conditions. The war continues expanding, with...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Somalia’s President Accused of Carrying Out ‘Indirect Coup’ After Suspending Prime Minister

Somalia’s president has been accused of attempting to stage an “indirect coup” after suspending his prime minister over allegations that he stole land from the nation’s army. On Monday, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble in the latest round in a long-running power struggle between them. Roble’s office described the president’s move as “outrageous” and said he’d carry on as prime minister. “What is going on this morning is [an] indirect coup but it will not win,” the prime minister’s ally, assistant information minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala, wrote on Facebook. The U.S. Embassy urged de-escalation from both sides in the nation, writing in a statement: “We strongly urge Somalia’s leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions and avoid violence.”
POLITICS
kfgo.com

U.S. envoy Feltman to visit Ethiopia Thursday for meetings with officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman will visit Ethiopia on Thursday for meetings with senior government officials to discuss peace talks, a senior State Department official said, in Washington’s latest push to bring an end to the conflict. The year-long war between Ethiopia’s government and the...
WASHINGTON, DC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People's Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Famine#War#Tigray Region#Ethiopian#Eritrean#Ayder Referral Hospital
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Government Says Military Won't Cross Into Tigray for Now

NAIROBI (Reuters) - For now, Ethiopian troops will stay in two liberated regions and not cross into the war-ravaged northern region of Tigray, a government spokesman said Thursday, a day after humanitarian sources said air strikes hit a key Tigrayan power station. But the government will take whatever measures necessary...
POLITICS
BBC

My art channels the pain from Ethiopia's war

US-based artist Gabrielle Tesfaye is from Tigray in northern Ethiopia. She's using her work to share her feelings over the country's year-long civil war. Speaking to the BBC's Barbara Plett Usher, she reflects on whether diaspora from both sides can come together.
VISUAL ART
Daily Herald

2021 Notebook: The war in Ethiopia is 2021's hidden conflict

THE BACKGROUND: Tens of thousands of people have been killed in a war that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the country's Tigray region, who dominated the national government before Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. The war threatens to fracture one of the world's most populous nations, with the fate of some 110 million people at stake.
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's warring sides locked in disinformation battle

Since clashes erupted between Ethiopian forces and northern rebels more than a year ago, another war has flared up online as the rivals spread false claims to control the conflict's narrative. Abiy supporters are accusing foreign news outlets of publishing false narratives about the war in northern Ethiopia.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Foreign Policy

Tigrayan Forces Announce Retreat in Ethiopia’s War

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. A confederation of states must choose whether to follow the bloody path of the former Yugoslavia or the prosperous model of the European Union.
TENNIS
Foreign Policy

How Ethiopia’s Conflict Deepened in 2021

Ethiopia’s civil war, which began in November 2020, has escalated and taken multiple turns throughout 2021 as government forces battle rebels from the country’s former dominant party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). What was initially presented by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a swift “police action” has turned into a protracted conflict involving the presence of troops from Ethiopia’s former enemy, Eritrea, and allegations and compelling evidence of war crimes committed by all parties.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Impoverished Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5 billion to rebuild from war

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia wants to pass a supplementary budget worth 122 billion birr ($2.5 billion) to help finance programmes to rebuild areas destroyed by war and provide humanitarian aid, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The budget is much larger than previously reported in the heavily indebted...
AFRICA
Foreign Policy

To End Ethiopia’s War, Biden Needs to Correct Course

Four years ago, escalating protests threatened to unleash a civil war in Ethiopia, as repressed and miserable crowds of various ethnic backgrounds across the nation sought to escape the yoke of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a former rebel group that had enjoyed near-dictatorial powers in Ethiopia for 27 years.
WORLD
Voice of America

Some in Diaspora Respond to Call for Ethiopian Homecoming

Thousands living in the Ethiopian diaspora have begun arriving in the Horn of Africa country, responding to the government’s call for a “great Ethiopian homecoming.”. Korso Koji looks forward to joining them soon. “I have friends who have been abroad for a long time and who believe in...
WORLD
Voice of America

US Takes Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea Off Africa Duty-free Trade Program

WASHINGTON — The United States on Saturday cut Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade program, following through on President Joe Biden's threat to do so over accusations of human rights violations and recent coups. "The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Sudan's PM resigns as deadly crackdown on protesters goes on

Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Sunday, more than two months after a coup and following another deadly crackdown on protesters, with the military now firmly in control. They demand justice for those killed since the coup as well as the more than 250 who died during months of mass protests that paved the way for the toppling of Bashir.
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan’s PM quits following deadly demonstrations as country’s political gridlock continues

Sudan‘s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned following widespread pro-democracy protests in the past few days against last year’s military coup.Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan‘s transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup. In that time he had failed to name a Cabinet and his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.In a televised national address on Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap”...
WORLD
Washington Post

As the tide of war in Ethiopia turns, a chance for peace talks opens

As recently as six weeks ago, Ethiopia’s government seemed at the brink of defeat, the country itself at risk of fragmentation. Troops from Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray region, in the north of the country, were making what seemed to be an unstoppable southward march toward the capital, Addis Ababa. The tide of battle has dramatically turned, however, with the unexpected result being at least an opportunity for a peaceful settlement to a needless year-long civil war that has cost thousands of lives.
WORLD
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy