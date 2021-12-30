ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Turkey's cereals production falls 14.3% in 2021

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzNog_0dYtmX8600

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey decreased 14.3% year-on-year in 2021 to some 31.9 million tonnes, with wheat output falling 13.9% to 17.7 million tonnes, official data showed on Thursday.

Barley output declined 30.7% to 5.8 million tonnes in 2021, while maize production was up 3.8% to 6.8 million tonnes. The production of oats declined by 12.2% to 276 thousand tonnes, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

It also said vegetables production climbed 1.8% to 31.8 million tonnes during the year while fruits, beverage and spices crops output was up 5.4% to 24.9 million tonnes.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Foreign Policy

Turkey’s Tough 2021

For Turkey, 2021 was a year marked by its plummeting currency, soaring inflation, and destructive climate change events. The terrible year has fueled the steady erosion of confidence in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s stewardship, whose poll numbers are low and who faces some of the toughest challenges to his leadership.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkey's inflation hits a 19-year high of 36%

Turkey’s yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December, official data showed on Monday.The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by 13.58% in December from the previous month, further eroding peoples' purchasing power. The yearly increase in food prices was 43.8%, the data showed.The yearly inflation rate was the highest since September 2002. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s ruling party came to power two months later, in November 2002.Inflation has been rising in the country while the Turkish lira has been slumping to record lows after the country's central...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereals#Turkey#Oats#Maize#Barley
Reuters

Turkey’s lira prop-up plan is dangerous

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is getting desperate. The strongman, whose re-election chances have taken a knock from a plunging lira, is promising to protect savers from future declines in Turkey’s currency. It’s a tacit admission that the banking system isn’t immune to the fallout from his whacky view that interest rates cause inflation. But putting taxpayers on the hook for the lira is asking for trouble.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish lira slips as inflation seen soaring higher

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The lira slid as much as 4% against the dollar on Tuesday as Turkey girded for inflation to rise further after touching a 19-year peak, even as President Tayyip Erdogan said the worst of the economic turmoil was left behind. The currency weakened as far...
BUSINESS
travelweekly.com

Turkey changes country's name to Turkiye

Call it a rebrand, call it national pride but don't call it "Turkey" anymore. The country's spelling has been changed to Turkiye because it "represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," the country said in an announcement. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
forexlive.com

Turkey's Erdogan: The lira will stabilise next week

In case you missed the happenings in the past week:. He goes on to say that they have reined in the "meaningless" volatility in the lira and that they are taking action to prevent lira volatility. I'm sure that has been the case throughout the year so what makes this time different is beyond me. USD/TRY is back up above 13.00 on the day and looking to push higher again as market players are unconvinced by Erdogan's latest ploy.
WORLD
motor1.com

UK car production falls by more than a quarter in November

UK car production was down by more than a quarter in November as the global semiconductor shortage continues to impact factories. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show just under 76,000 new passenger cars rolled out of UK factories in November. That figure represents a 28.7...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

UK car production falls to worst levels since 1984

UK car production fell 28.7% in November to 75,756 units, according to the latest figures released on Thursday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). It was the fifth month of declines in a row, and represented the worst November performance since 1984, as UK car makers continued to wrestle with a worldwide shortage of semiconductors.
BUSINESS
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC+ decision to stick to planned output increase

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday welcomed a decision by top oil producers to stick with their plans to raise crude production and touted "close" coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier on Tuesday, a group of producers comprising the Organization of the...
POTUS
The Independent

Manufacturing growth remains robust as signs point to easing supply chain woes

Britain’s manufacturing sector grew at a faster pace than first thought in December amid signs the supply chain crisis may be finally easing, according to new figures.The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reached 57.9 last month.This was higher than the initial so-called flash PMI reading of 57.6, though a slight drop on the three-month high of 58.1 recorded in November.Any score above 50 on the index represents growth in the sector.Although supply chains remain severely stretched, there are at least signs that the situation is stabilising, with vendor delivery times lengthening to the weakest extent for...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. manufacturing cools but globally factories take Omicron risks in their stride for now

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - Global manufacturing activity remained strong in December as factories took rising cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in their stride, although persistent supply constraints and rising costs clouded the outlook for some economies. Rising global infections have inspired policymakers to tread carefully, with outbreaks in China...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy