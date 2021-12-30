ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

2021 Saw Blinken Facing Coups and Conflicts, Repairing Key Alliances

By Cindy Saine
Voice of America
 6 days ago

The Biden administration came into office vowing "America is back," with Secretary of...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Blinken Calls for 'United' NATO Stance on Russian Troop Buildup Near Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with eastern NATO allies Monday about Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border, calling for a "united" NATO stance. In a phone call Monday with his counterparts in nine eastern NATO countries, known as the Bucharest Nine, Blinken said the United States was committed to "close consultation and coordination with all of our Transatlantic Allies and partners as we work toward de-escalation through deterrence, defense and dialogue," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
MILITARY
Las Vegas Herald

Blinken, Qatari FM discuss Afghanistan

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) spoke with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and reviewed the latest developments regarding Afghanistan. "The Secretary congratulated the Qatari people for their recent observance of Qatar National Day and thanked Qatar...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coups#Ukraine#State#Voa
Voice of America

NATO-Russia Talks Set on Moscow’s Ukraine Border Troop Buildup

WASHINGTON — NATO said Tuesday that Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a meeting next week between Western ambassadors and Russian officials to try to defuse tensions over Moscow’s troop buildup along Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia. The NATO-Russia Council meeting is set for January 12 in Brussels,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden Doubles Order of COVID Pills to Fight Omicron

President Joe Biden has directed his administration to buy an additional 10 million courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, bringing the total to at least 20 million courses, as part of his strategy to combat omicron. He addressed the American public Tuesday as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surge to record levels following the holidays. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Hundreds Await Trial for Role in Capitol Insurrection

One a year after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, hundreds of people are still awaiting trial for their alleged role in the riot, while 155 others have pleaded guilty. As VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the pending cases are just one part of the effort to hold responsible parties accountable for the attack. Produced by: Katherine Gypson.
ADVOCACY
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Voice of America

Immigrants Welcome Afghan Refugees in US

American government and non-governmental groups are working to settle almost 100,000 Afghans in the United States by next September. The effort supports the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome plan created to help Afghans who fled their country when the Taliban seized control of the government in August. The U.S. and allied military forces had just withdrawn from Afghanistan after 20 years of war there.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Retired general warns US military could lead coup after 2024

A retired general has warned that the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election if the results are unclear. Paul Eaton, a retired US Army major general and an adviser to the progressive group VoteVets, told NPR earlier this week that “the real question is, does everybody understand who the duly elected president is? If that is not a clear cut understanding, that can infect the rank and file or at any level in the US military”. “We saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election,” he added.Maj Gen...
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Takes Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea Off Africa Duty-free Trade Program

WASHINGTON — The United States on Saturday cut Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade program, following through on President Joe Biden's threat to do so over accusations of human rights violations and recent coups. "The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the...
U.S. POLITICS
pbs.org

Myanmar military in faces 'unprecedented' opposition to coup

It has been more than 10 months since Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup. Its soldiers have since fought with urban protestors and rural militias using brutal violence. Activists accuse the military of killing more than 1300, and detaining more than 11,000. The UN on Monday called for an investigation into a new massacre that the U.S. described as “barbaric.” Nick Schifrin reports.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy