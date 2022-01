LEWISTON - Lewiston Police were on the scene of a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening involving a vehicle going over the west edge of Prospect Avenue. According to Sgt. Kyle Hebbard of the Lewiston Police Department, just past 6:00 p.m., the driver of a 1988 Buick LeSabre that was westbound on 7th Avenue was not able to stop their vehicle at the intersection of Prospect Avenue, and slid trough the intersection going over the edge of the road, landing behind Riverview Marina.

