A Look at the Biggest Biopharma Stories of 2021

By the end of November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported there had been 46 novel drug approvals for the year, and that was just for new chemical entities, not including previously approved drugs authorized for new indications. A few more have been added in December, including AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, a prophylaxis against COVID-19 and Calliditas Therapeutics’ TARPEYO for the treatment of proteinuria associated with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). This article looks at the 10 biggest drug approvals. “Biggest” doesn’t necessarily mean the drugs will have the highest sales – although some will. They are notable for a variety of different reasons, such as being the first drug approved for an indication, fulfilling an unmet medical need, or being the first of its type to be approved for an indication.

