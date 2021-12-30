Brett Eldredge Thanks His Fans For Their Support, & Shares New Music

UPDATE (12/26): Billy Strings has canceled his New Year’s Eve concerts slated for Dec. 30, 31, and Jan. 1 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The bluegrass singer-guitarist made the announcement via an Instagram message to fans. “We got two or three key players on our team that are Covid positive right now and they’re not going to be better by this weekend. We can’t pull the show off without them,” he said. “The health and safety of our loved ones (including everyone of you) is paramount. That’s why I have to sit this one out. I feel really shitty about it and hope to make it up to you somehow.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO