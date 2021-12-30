COVID: Universal Masking Rules Return Throughout Bay Area Due To Omicron Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Essential workers have helped us get through wave after wave of the pandemic, and now, they’re also being impacted by the Omicron surge. Sources within the Chicago Fire Department told us they have as many as 300 members on the sick roll call from the virus right now. Thankfully, they tell us the sick calls are not impacting services. But what about other essential services? On Tuesday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot visited Local Market Foods, in the Jeffery Plaza shopping center in South Shore, with a look at how workers there have been coping. A total of 120 employees...

