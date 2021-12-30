ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID: Universal Masking Rules Return Throughout Bay Area Due To Omicron Surge

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Thursday, December 30, exceptions have...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

Essential Workers At Local Market In South Shore Keep Stepping Up Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Essential workers have helped us get through wave after wave of the pandemic, and now, they’re also being impacted by the Omicron surge. Sources within the Chicago Fire Department told us they have as many as 300 members on the sick roll call from the virus right now. Thankfully, they tell us the sick calls are not impacting services. But what about other essential services? On Tuesday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot visited Local Market Foods, in the Jeffery Plaza shopping center in South Shore, with a look at how workers there have been coping. A total of 120 employees...
CHICAGO, IL
KQED

The Cost of Crossing Bay Area Bridges, And Who Pays the Most

As of Jan. 1, 2022, it’ll cost $7 to cross a bridge in the Bay Area. But if you thought that was expensive, wait until you hear how much it has cost those who don't pay: One Bay Area resident racked up $30,000 in unpaid toll debt. A report that came out late last year shed new light on how this problem hurts low-income people the most. And it turns out that racking up thousands of dollars in debt is easier than you might think.
TRAFFIC
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Parents Look for COVID-19 Tests as Students Return to School

As tens of thousands of Bay Area students head back to school Monday, districts are doing all they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 by offering free at-home test kits. San Jose Unified School District handed out thousands of at-home test kits Sunday. Many parents considered it an added level of protection as children head back to school after the holidays.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Welcomes 2022 as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Surge

The new year is already starting to look a lot like 2021 on the pandemic front as the omicron variant drives up infections and hospitalizations. It was a quiet Saturday night on campus at the College of San Mateo, but they’ll be ringing in 2022 in true pandemic form with walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing Sunday morning.
SAN MATEO, CA
funcheap.com

5 Bay Area Counties Update Mask Rules: No More Indoor Mask Exceptions

Marin, San Francisco, Sonoma and Alameda counties announced Wednesday that they will no longer allow indoor mask mandate exceptions for small settings like college and fitness classes in which everyone is fully vaccinated. The four counties — along with the city of Berkeley, which operates its own public health department...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whdh.com

Newburyport issues indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Bay State

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Another Massachusetts community has chosen to instate an indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to surge locally and state-wide. Effective immediately, Newburyport will once again require people to wear a mask in all public indoor establishments and venues within the city, according to an official statement from the Newburyport Health Department.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
KRON4 News

These Bay Area counties tighten mask requirement amid omicron surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Several Bay Area counties are making changes to COVID-19 response due to the recent surge in omicron cases. California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard Tuesday. San Francisco County San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kgoradio.com

Five Bay Area Counties Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandates Amid Omnicron Surges

San Francisco and Sonoma counties joined Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties in suspending exemptions for the indoor mask mandate. Starting on Thursday at midnight, these counties are aligning with the California Department of Public Health and requiring the wearing of face coverings in all indoor public places to stem the virus’ spread effectively through January 15, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cbslocal.com

Mask Mandates Begin Anew Across Bay Area

Thursday is the first day of the reinstated indoor mask mandate across all Bay Area counties. Jocelyn Moran talked to gyms about how this affects plans to get people back through the doors in the new year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Omicron spikes, mask rules tighten in North Bay and Bay Area

As COVID-19 cases surge, most North Bay Counties joined San Francisco and other Bay Area communities in expanding mask requirements starting Thursday to all gyms, offices and other indoor settings that previously had been exempt. On Wednesday, Sonoma and Marin counties announced revocation of the mask exemptions allowing vaccinated people...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Surge Leading to Bay Area Business Closures, Event Cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s Eve approaching, COVID cases in the Bay Area are soaring and so are concerns over the highly infectious omicron variant. The rising number of cases has led some San Francisco businesses to temporarily clos and venues to cancel events including lucrative New Year’s Eve celebrations, hearkening back to the dark days of 2020. UPDATE: San Francisco New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show Canceled Over COVID Surge Moby Dick, one of the oldest gay bars in San Francisco’s Castro District, has announced it will close its doors until January 1st. The omicron...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

