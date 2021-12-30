UPDATE: Overnight Charleston west side shooting victim name released

UPDATE(9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021): The Charleston Police Department has released the name of the victim in the overnight shooting on Charleston’s west side.

They say the victim is Steven Michael Ferrell. Ferrell is said to be 31 years old.

Police say that they believe this to be an isolated incident and is, “possibly domestic-related,” and not a random act of violence.

They say the Criminal Investigation Division isn’t releasing the name of the person of interest at this time, pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is being urged by police to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A shooting was called into Metro 911 just after 1 a.m. on Charleston’s West Side.

Police found a man with two bullet wounds, one in each arm. EMS on scene told 13 News that the injuries were not life-threatening as they were treating him. He was transported for more medical attention.

Police search for evidence at the Truist Bank drive-thru.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue in the parking lot area between Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) and Food Among The Flowers. Police were looking for more evidence on scene.

Charleston Police are searching for a silver 4-door Mitsubishi believed to be connected to the shooting. If you have any details on this shooting, please call 911.

