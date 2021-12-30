ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

UPDATE: Overnight Charleston west side shooting victim name released

By Bryan Hughes, Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251BVD_0dYthCwi00

UPDATE(9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021): The Charleston Police Department has released the name of the victim in the overnight shooting on Charleston’s west side.

They say the victim is Steven Michael Ferrell. Ferrell is said to be 31 years old.

Police say that they believe this to be an isolated incident and is, “possibly domestic-related,” and not a random act of violence.

They say the Criminal Investigation Division isn’t releasing the name of the person of interest at this time, pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is being urged by police to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A shooting was called into Metro 911 just after 1 a.m. on Charleston’s West Side.

Police found a man with two bullet wounds, one in each arm. EMS on scene told 13 News that the injuries were not life-threatening as they were treating him. He was transported for more medical attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2Iqy_0dYthCwi00
Police search for evidence at the Truist Bank drive-thru.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue in the parking lot area between Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) and Food Among The Flowers. Police were looking for more evidence on scene.

Charleston Police are searching for a silver 4-door Mitsubishi believed to be connected to the shooting. If you have any details on this shooting, please call 911.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

State Police search for missing South Charleston woman

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding 30-year-old Tiffany Jo Morgan, of South Charleston. Ms. Morgan has not been seen or heard from since December 30, 2021 at around 3:30 a.m. She was last seen in Alum Creek or South Charleston. Ms. Morgan is 5’1″ and weighs […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Stabbing in Chelyan, deputies looking for suspect

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials confirm a stabbing has taken place in Chelyan and that deputies are looking for the suspect. Officials say the call came in right before 7 p.m. about a domestic stabbing. Metro says that deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspect. There is no […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WOWK 13 News

New deputy chief named to Portsmouth Police Department

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department congratulated a few of their own on Tuesday at a promotion ceremony. Jason Hedrick, who was formerly a captain, was promoted to the department’s newly created position of deputy chief. Julian Sommers, who was previously a lieutenant, will now serve as a captain. Friends and family were […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The United States Department of Justice reports that a Charleston man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking crime. Court documents say that Joe Butler, 32, aided and abetted Rance McNeil in distributing methamphetamine to a confidential informant on April 8, 2021, in Charleston. Butler pleaded guilty to the distribution […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

CCSO: Ona Field Office demolition set to begin soon

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that the Ona Field Office is closed to the public effective today and demolition is going to start “soon” for a new structure. They say anyone in need of copies of reports, pay taxes or to obtain vehicle registration stickers should go to the […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Side#Weather#Ferrell#Metro Communications#Ems#Truist Bank#Bb T#Mitsubishi#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Beware of jury duty phone scam, Kanawha Sheriff’s Office says

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new jury duty scam happening in Kanawha County. The sheriff’s office says the Kanawha Circuit Clerk’s Office found was told about a teacher being contacted and told she had missed jury duty. The scammer told the teacher that a warrant would be […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority also feeling overwhelmed by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – From ambulance bays to emergency departments, staffing shortages are making weary medical professionals even more exhausted. The West Virginia National Guard is making a concentrated effort to get members with medical backgrounds re-certified and on the front lines. “It’s a whole new dynamic, a whole new world we’re operating in a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy