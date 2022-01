More than two decades after his major-label debut, Eminem continues to make history. The rapper recently extended his own record of having the most studio albums with over 1 billion streams on Spotify. According to Chart Data, his The Slim Shady LP (1999) has officially made him the first artist with 11 of his albums to achieve such a feat. Other Eminem albums with at least 1 billion streams include 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP, 2002’s The Eminem Show, 2004’s Encore, 2009’s Relapse, 2010’s Recovery, 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, 2017’s Revival, 2018’s Kamikaze and 2020’s Music To Be Murdered...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO