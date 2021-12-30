Great Performances at the Met: New Year's Eve Gala Preview

At this point, New Year’s Eve celebrations are a dime a dozen — but one of South Korea’s biggest entertainment agencies, SM Entertainment, is putting on a concert extravaganza to rival them all. Home to superstar acts like NCT, aespa, Super Junior, SHINee, and more, SM Entertainment has announced their latest gargantuan “family affair” concert, SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya, set to take place on New Year’s Eve — a not-to-be-missed event that’ll surely kick off 2022 in style.
