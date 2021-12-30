ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Great Performances at the Met: New Year's Eve Gala Preview

kvie.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met rings in the new year with a gala performance featuring stars...

vids.kvie.org

thekatynews.com

Theatre Southwest’s New Year’s Eve Gala is the Place to Be for Theatre Enthusiasts

Theatre Southwest’s Annual New Year’s Eve Gala will take place on Dec. 31 at 8944-A Clarkcrest. Doors will open at 7:30 pm. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, festive beverages, door prizes, elegant desserts, music and dancing, party props to help ring in the New Year and feature the premiere performance of TSW’s January 2022 show, The Sunshine Boys, by Neil Simon and directed by David Hymel, at 8:30 pm.
PERFORMING ARTS
kggfradio.com

ICC Jazz Band Leading New Year's Eve Gala

The Independence Community College Jazz Band is hosting its New Year's Eve Gala this Friday. Come join the band as they play music ranging from old swing-style pop to music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Director of Instrumental Ensembles Larry Markiewicz said this event is open to anyone looking for a way to bring in the new year.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Valley Times-News

Local country artists to perform at Circle W New Year’s Eve

For those 21 and older looking to have some New Year’s Eve fun, Circle W Bar and Grill in Valley will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party featuring local country music artists Junior Cardiel and Clay Amason. Admission will cost $5, and guests will need to bring IDs proving their age, as alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. The party will last from 10 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday.
VALLEY, AL
creativeloafing.com

New Year’s Eve Gala with Lori Williams

7:30pm – 1:00am. THIS is the place to be for an comfortable, upscale, yet enchanting evening of popular jazz and R&B, accompanied by delicious food, festive spirits and great conversation. Right in your own backyard–no need to comb the chilly streets of downtown to get your party on!
CELEBRATIONS
NYLON

Aespa, NCT, & More To Perform An Online Concert On New Year’s Eve

At this point, New Year’s Eve celebrations are a dime a dozen — but one of South Korea’s biggest entertainment agencies, SM Entertainment, is putting on a concert extravaganza to rival them all. Home to superstar acts like NCT, aespa, Super Junior, SHINee, and more, SM Entertainment has announced their latest gargantuan “family affair” concert, SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya, set to take place on New Year’s Eve — a not-to-be-missed event that’ll surely kick off 2022 in style.
ENTERTAINMENT
WDW News Today

The Christopher Brothers Performing at Disneyland for New Year’s Eve

Guests can once again celebrate New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Resort this year with fireworks and various countdown parties. The Christopher Brothers announced on social media that they will be performing tonight at Disneyland. Their show starts at 9:00 p.m. at Tomorrowland Terrace. Will you be there? Let us...
ENTERTAINMENT
glasstire.com

Join Us in a New Year’s Eve Tradition: Performing Ken Friedman’s “In One Year and Out the Other”

From widely held cultural traditions to unique traditions practiced by individuals and those closest to them, the holiday season is about preserving meaningful customs. Sometimes we continue these traditions out of habit and with little thought, and other times the routine of annual traditions can be deeply personal. In recent years, Glasstire has maintained the tradition of encouraging our readers to perform Ken Friedman’s In One Year and Out the Other on New Year’s Eve.
ENTERTAINMENT
Register Citizen

Watch: Dua Lipa Celebrates the New Year With Performance at Charity Gala in St. Barth

Dua Lipa helped to ring in the New Year early this week with a special performance at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barth. Wednesday’s intimate affair, held beachside at the iconic Eden Rock Resort, brought together a room of celebrities, philanthropists and activists, with proceeds from ticket sales and a live auction going to support UNICEF’s work in providing resources to children across the globe.
CELEBRITIES
sarasotafl.gov

Jefferson Starship to perform at the Van Wezel on New Year's Eve

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is thrilled to welcome Jefferson Starship for the band’s Sarasota show on Friday, December 31 at 8 p.m. Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 70’s and 80’s. The group has earned three platinum and eight gold records and has numerous Top 40 singles including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Jane.”
SARASOTA, FL
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
THEATER & DANCE
kvie.org

New York Philharmonic: Celebrating Sondheim

The New York Philharmonic celebrates the dazzling orchestral world of Stephen Sondheim in a program hosted by Bernadette Peters, with special guest vocalist Katrina Lenk (Tony Award™ winner for “The Band’s Visit”). Conducted by Alexander Gemignani, the concert will feature some of Sondheim’s most beloved works, including suites from "Sunday in the Park," "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd" and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Jersey Boys’ Still Going Strong All These Years Later, This Time Off-Broadway And Despite COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many shows have had cancellations during this latest COVID-19 surge, Broadway is still open for business. Off-Broadway is back, too. And one of the shows, “Jersey Boys,” is still wowing audiences, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. It’s the music that leaves audiences on their feet and cheering for more. “Jersey Boys” is the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Now Off-Broadway at New World Stages, Aaron De Jesus steps into the lead as front man “Frankie” and he says it’s hard stuff. “It’s arguably one of the most daunting male roles in all of musical theater because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Jockey’, Animated ‘Poupelle Of Chimney Town’, ‘Munich: The Edge Of War’ And Met Opera’s ‘Cinderella’ Ring In New Year – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Entertainment follows its release of Parallel Mothers last week with Jockey in three theaters in New York and Los Angeles (Film Forum, AMC Lincoln Square, Laemmle Royal) on Friday in a specialty market crowded by holdovers and wide releases, and amid a Covid-19 surge that’s particularly tough on art houses. The frame isn’t ideal for new specialty fare in any case, but gets it on the board for a January rollout ahead of Oscar nominations. SPC acquired Jockey out of Sundance where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury award for star Clifton Collins Jr. as an aging rider trying to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway’s ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Going on 9-Week Hiatus in Attempt to Stay Open

Mrs. Doubtfire is taking unusual measures to hopefully avoid a permanent closure amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. Producers behind the Broadway show, which opened Dec. 5 at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre, announced Sunday that the project would go on a nine-week hiatus. The break will run from Jan. 10 through March 14. “With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn’t take drastic, proactive measures,” a statement read, in part. “Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in...
THEATER & DANCE
breakingtravelnews.com

Great ideas for an incredible new year’s eve

For all the good. The bad. The ugly. And everything in between. The year is finally at an end, and that is always something to be grateful for. There’s no doubt so much to look forward to in the new year. Like most people, you may have spent the...
LIFESTYLE
justjaredjr.com

Chlöe Drops Out of New Year's Eve Performance in Times Square

Chlöe Bailey will no longer be performing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. The 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer was scheduled to be one of the headlining performers for ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast, which is airing live on Friday night.
CELEBRITIES

