Great Performances at the Met: New Year's Eve Gala Preview

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many shows have had cancellations during this latest COVID-19 surge, Broadway is still open for business. Off-Broadway is back, too. And one of the shows, “Jersey Boys,” is still wowing audiences, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. It’s the music that leaves audiences on their feet and cheering for more. “Jersey Boys” is the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Now Off-Broadway at New World Stages, Aaron De Jesus steps into the lead as front man “Frankie” and he says it’s hard stuff. “It’s arguably one of the most daunting male roles in all of musical theater because...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO