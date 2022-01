LIVE MARKETS Europe eyes another quiet day near peaks

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE EYES ANOTHER QUIET DAY NEAR PEAKS (0731 GMT)

European shares look set for another quiet trading session with main regional benchmarks near or above recent peaks as investors head into 2022 on a cautiously confident mindset.

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) is just a handful of points away from a record high it hit in November, having fully reclaimed the losses related to worries that restrictions to fight Omicron variant could slow down the economy at the turn of the year.

Futures on the euro STOXX 50, DAX, FTSE and IBEX indices were last trading between a gain and a fall of around 0.1%, following a subdued session in Asia and the 70th record high close this year for the S&P 500.

Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed, as Omicron raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies. read more

U.S. stock index futures were last just below parity.

