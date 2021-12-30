ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

LIVE MARKETS Europe eyes another quiet day near peaks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE EYES ANOTHER QUIET DAY NEAR PEAKS (0731 GMT)

European shares look set for another quiet trading session with main regional benchmarks near or above recent peaks as investors head into 2022 on a cautiously confident mindset.

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) is just a handful of points away from a record high it hit in November, having fully reclaimed the losses related to worries that restrictions to fight Omicron variant could slow down the economy at the turn of the year.

Futures on the euro STOXX 50, DAX, FTSE and IBEX indices were last trading between a gain and a fall of around 0.1%, following a subdued session in Asia and the 70th record high close this year for the S&P 500.

Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed, as Omicron raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies. read more

U.S. stock index futures were last just below parity.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian FX mostly lower; Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded mostly lower on Wednesday, with Indonesia's rupiah and the South Korean won leading losses, as the dollar hovered near a one-week high, buoyed by U.S. policy tightening expectations. The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won each fell about 0.5%, with the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

London copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength

Jan 5 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Wednesday, retreating from a six-week high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar held firm on expectations for early interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% to $9,725 a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Stoxx#Omicron#Ftse#Ibex
Reuters

China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile up in Shanghai debut

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Wednesday as weakness in technology stocks continued to drag on the overall market, with China's market regulator levying new fines against leading technology names. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 0.81% at 3,602.74 points. **...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Banks and travel stocks power Europe's STOXX 600 to new peaks

(Reuters) -European stocks extended their new year rally on Tuesday, led by economically sensitive banks and travel stocks on signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant might be less severe than initially feared. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.8% higher at 494.02 points, hitting a record high for a second...
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks mark worst day in over 2 weeks on institutional sell-off

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell to their worst session in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields weighed on tech heavyweights and institutional investors extended their sell-off in equities that went ex-dividend.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Gas flows eastwards through Russia-EU Yamal pipeline drop

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, was flowing east from Germany to Poland for the 16th successive day on Wednesday, although flows significantly fell, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Eastbound volumes hit almost 1.7 million kilowatt hours an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 5

NESTLE SA (NESN.S) : JEFFERIES CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM HOLD; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 110 FROM CHF 118.50. No major Swiss economic data scheduled. Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's car sales fall but at slower pace as supply constraints ease

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's domestic new car sales fell 11.4% in December from a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday, a sign that supply bottlenecks continued to delay deliveries and weigh on the country's fragile consumption. But the pace of decline slowed from 31.3% in October and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Party over before it gets started

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. The euphoria seen in world stock markets in the first two trading days of the year already appears to be fading. Asian stocks outside Japan are down 1%, U.S. stock futures point to a weak open and European futures are mixed.
STOCKS
The Independent

Traders ring in the new year with strongest showing since July

London’s FTSE 100 index replicated last year’s strong start on its first day of trading in 2022, racking up its best showing in six months.The index added 120.61 points, fuelled by oil giants, the travel sector and some of the UK’s biggest banks.The 1.6% increase to 7,505.15 points made it the FTSE’s best result since July 21, although it briefly looked like the index might have its best day since February.“Investors seem to have discarded the worries about Omicron that plagued them in December, while for now the jitters about inflation and central bank policy appear to be far from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Yen wallows as Omicron fears subside and rate hikes loom

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The yen was pinned near a five-year low on the dollar on Wednesday and nursing losses on other crosses as traders wagered the Bank of Japan would lag a looming wave of global policy tightening as inflation gallops ahead around the world. The yen tumbled...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares halt rally as COVID-19 worries creep in

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares flitted between gains and losses on Wednesday, after logging solid gains for two straight sessions, as rising COVID-19 cases and fresh curbs across the country kept investors on edge. By 0453 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) and the benchmark S&P BSE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China Huarong halves in value as trading resumes

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK) plunged as much as 55% in Hong Kong on Wednesday to a record low, after trading resumed following a nine-month hiatus, even as the bad loan company said its restructuring had paved the way for healthy growth.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy