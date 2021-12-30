ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kenya shilling stable in thin trade

By Reuters
 6 days ago

NAIROBI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable on Thursday in slow activity from the few participants in the market, traders said.

At 0735 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.05/25 to the dollar, the same as Wednesday's close.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ayenat Mersie

