After last night's game, it was announced that all team activities would be paused until January 6 inclusively. Considering the staggering number of Habs players that are currently in the Covid protocol and the fact that they will not be playing until January 12th, this decision makes sense. The hiatus until January 6th also applies to the Laval Rocket, which is logical considering at least half of the Rocket roster was on the latest road trip with the Canadiens. It will be interesting to see if the teams can start operating again come January 7th considering all the restrictions that are currently in place in the province of Quebec, but we'll just have to wait and see.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO