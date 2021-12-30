African leaders hail Tutu, but many don’t follow his lead

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth where he was held in such high affection and esteem.” Read More Covid inpatient numbers up as daily case total exceeds 10,000 againSon of pub bomb victim urges Stormont to ‘act collectively’Tributes paid to ‘trailblazing’ BBC radio presenter Janice Long following death

