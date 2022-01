"We have been patient, acquiring only one small overriding royalty interest in the two years before this past October," said Eric Mullins, chairman and CEO of Lime Rock Resources. "We believe that the nearly $1 billion of acquisitions in the last several months testifies to changing market dynamics, a robust opportunity set, and our ability to work with sellers over many months on transactions that work for all parties."

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO