If there’s one thing the past two years has taught us, it’s to appreciate the things that we can’t necessarily see, and that includes the air we’re breathing and the quality of the sleep we’re getting. Coway’s CES 2022 offerings focus on both, with the company’s first connected smart mattress and a new decor-friendly purifier that packs a good reason why you might want to leave it out on a desk or table.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO