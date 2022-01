New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/GIPR): If books are man's best friends, then Ali Sherazi must be the friend-maker!Sherazi, writer of the book "Listen You Are A Star", believes in the human potential to excel and it was this belief that inspired him to write his book, "Suno Tum Sitare Ho!"The book has so far been published more than 44 times in 3 different languages in a course of just 10 months. So this goes without saying that Sherazi is already a bestselling author. As for his book, its purpose is to enlighten and enrich the mind, which, going by the number of editions, it is already doing very well.

