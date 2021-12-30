ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What to look for during extreme cold weather if you are outdoors?

KREM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrostbite signs included red skin, numbness and...

www.krem.com

New York Post

What to do if you’re trapped in your car during a snowstorm

Winter driving safety is usually about keeping your car on the road in slippery conditions, but sometimes the weather is so severe that drivers get trapped on the road alone or in traffic for hours, sometimes overnight. It’s a rare but dangerous situation that could lead to frostbite, hypothermia and...
WTVM

How to keep pets safe during cold weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the cold air rushing in this week after a couple weeks of balmy warmth, it is a good time to refresh our cold weather preparedness for our furry friends. Many dogs may indeed enjoy that additional walk or run, but once temperatures fall into the...
The Independent

Cold snap and unsettled picture replaces mild New Year weather

Temperatures will dip below zero as the record-breaking mild New Year conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather picture, forecasters said.Snow fell in Scotland and parts of northern England on Tuesday, and overnight temperatures from Wednesday into Thursday are expected to dip below freezing during a cold snap.Strong winds, coupled with the snow, have led to treacherous travelling conditions in northern Scotland.The Met Office warned of 60mph-70mph gusts, possibly stronger for a time, for Orkney and Caithness.Strong winds on Tuesday also affected a number of ferry services operating in Scotland.Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said: “It’s going to be...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Extremely Cold Weather Forecast in the State of Montana; Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Bitterly cold air has swept into North-central Montana, and it is expected to continue its advance into the Southwestern United States. Overnight and into Wednesday morning, areas of light snow are expected to return. Another bout of light snow is expected throughout the whole area on Thursday, as warmer air from the Southwest starts to move back into the region.
WDEF

TAW: Don’t Neglect your Pipes During Cold Weather Season

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF): Now that the cold temperatures are upon us, it’s important to remember about your pipes!. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is frozen or broken water pipes during the winter. The Tennessee American Water is offering tips on how to prevent your pipes from...
wxxv25.com

Staying safe during the cold weather

Up until this week, it hasn’t really felt like winter, but now that temperatures have taken a dive, a lot of families are doing what they can to stay warm, especially through the night. It’s a good time to go over some fire safety tips. Gulfport Fire Chief...
WDVM 25

Firefighters urge prevention of danger during cold weather season

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — In these cold winter temperatures, firefighters are warning us to take precautions to prevent flammable danger in the home and workplace. In addition, public safety officials have sound advice for the season, especially how a carbon monoxide detector is an important tool for protection. It’s the time of year when […]
