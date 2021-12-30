ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Turkey's cereals production falls 14.3% in 2021

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey decreased 14.3% year-on-year in 2021 to some 31.9 million tonnes, with wheat output falling...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Turkey extends custom tax exemption on some grain imports

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey has extended a customs tax exemption on some wheat, rye, barley, oats, maize, chick pea and lentil imports until the end of 2022, according to the country's Official Gazette. It also extended the customs tax exemption on sunflower seed oil until the end of...
ECONOMY
Foreign Policy

Turkey’s Tough 2021

For Turkey, 2021 was a year marked by its plummeting currency, soaring inflation, and destructive climate change events. The terrible year has fueled the steady erosion of confidence in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s stewardship, whose poll numbers are low and who faces some of the toughest challenges to his leadership.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Brazil details commodities exports for December

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Monday published export data for the month of December. See the table below for the main commodities exports: Commodity December 2021 December 2020 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 6,150,307 5,282,467 IRON ORE (TNS) 31,426,947 33,120,248 SOYBEANS (TNS) 2,711,907 274,082 CORN (TNS) 3,438,330 4,856,570 GREEN COFFEE(TNS) 207,640 254,552 SUGAR (TNS) 1,943,706 2,880,667 BEEF (TNS) 126,915 142,524 POULTRY (TNS) 383,517 350,857 PULP (TNS) 1,643,000 1,276,018 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China's biggest soybean grower to increase planted acreage in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's biggest soybean grower - the northeastern province of Heilongjiang - plans to increase the area planted to the crop by 10 million mu (666,667 hectares) in 2022, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. China's soybean output dropped sharply last year as farmers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans start 2022 on positive note as strong demand supports

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures edged higher on Monday with both markets starting 2022 on a positive note as strong demand underpinned prices. Wheat gained ground, supported by shrinking world supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's sow herd at end-Nov rises 4.7% from year earlier -ag ministry

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of November was 4.7% higher than the previous year at 42.96 million heads, the agriculture ministry said late on Thursday. The size of the herd was down 1.2% from the previous month, according to the latest data released on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports in 2021/22 up 21.1% to 31.6 mln T

KYIV, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 31.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 21.1% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. That included 15.7 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and 10.3 million...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

What’s wrong with Turkey’s economy? ‘Erdoganomics.’

“Erdoganomics” is a new and evolving science. It rests on an erratic management of the economy, coupled with double-digit inflation, fuzzy statistics and departure from a rules-based order. The underlying doctrine is that interest rates are the mother of all evil and cause inflation, though conventional economics says otherwise. Under the new discipline, as currency depreciates and citizens flock to convert their savings into dollars, the resulting market volatility can be managed by public threats against the business community, declaring a “war of independence” against foreign enemies and, God willing, a bump in exports.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally on Brazilian dryness

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday, underpinned by hot, dry weather in Southern Brazil and Argentina that could cut yields, analysts said. * CBOT March soybeans gained 34-1/4 cents to $13.89-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $13.92-1/4, the highest for a most-active contract since July 21, 2021. * The most-active contract gained 2.58%, its biggest daily jump since Aug. 24, 2021. * CBOT March soymeal futures gained $3.40 to $414.70 a ton, while CBOT March soyoil added 4.91 cents to 58.33 cents per lb. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 1% to a four-week high on Tuesday, as worsening floods stoked worries about slumping production. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise on South America weather concerns, wheat up

* Dry weather forecasts in Brazil, Argentina raise supply worries * U.S. Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, Oklahoma - USDA (Recasts leading on both soybean and corn, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained ground on Tuesday as prices were underpinned by forecasts of dry weather in South America that could hurt yields, while wheat rose after three straight sessions of falls. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $13.63-3/4 a bushel, as of 1145 GMT. Corn rose 0.9% to $5.94-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.5% to $7.62 a bushel. South American weather forecasts returned to dry and hot after beneficial rains last week in Brazil and Argentina. In Argentina, moisture deficits could expand to affect more than half of corn and soybean crops by next week, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. The wheat market was supported by tightening world supplies. Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. Gains in soybean, corn and wheat futures were capped by the disappointing U.S. weekly export inspections. Some 1.19 million tonnes of soybeans were exported in the week ended Dec. 30, down 32% from the previous four-week average and below analysts' estimates. U.S. exporters also shipped 596,092 tonnes of corn last week, down 45% from the prior four-week average and at the low end of analysts' expectations, while 141,816 tonnes of wheat was inspected for export, below expectations and 70% below the previous four-week average. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Dec. 28, regulatory data showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Prices at 1145 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Move Pct Move CBOT wheat 762,00 4,00 0,53 770,75 -1,14 CBOT corn 594,25 5,00 0,85 593,25 0,17 CBOT soy 1363,75 8,25 0,61 1339,25 1,83 Paris wheat 276,25 2,25 0,82 278,50 -0,81 Paris maize 244,00 0,50 0,21 237,00 2,95 Paris rape 771,75 0,50 0,06 754,00 2,35 WTI crude oil 76,65 0,57 0,75 75,21 1,91 Euro/dlr 1,1280 0,00 -0,12 1,1368 -0,77 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures firm on weaker crop ratings

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures lifted on Tuesday after the winter wheat crop was downgraded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, finding additional support from rallying corn and soybean futures. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 12 cents at $7.70 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery gained 12-1/2 cents to $8.04 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat added 2-3/4 cents to end at $9.70-1/2 a bushel. * Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the USDA said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 14.01 million tonnes by Jan. 2, compared with 13.63 million tonnes by the same week a year earlier, according to European Commission data. The commission noted that figures for France were only complete up to November. * Tunisia's state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn supported by South America dryness

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures climbed on Tuesday, underpinned by dry weather in parts of South America that could hurt yields in rival export markets, while wheat rose after a three-session decline. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 31-1/2...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 19-20 cents, wheat up 3-7 cents, corn up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected in wheat after market posted losses in four of the previous five sessions. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 3 cents at $7.73-3/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $8.08-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 7-1/2 cents at $9.89-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn but gains in soy lending support. * CBOT March corn failed to hold support above its 10-day moving average overnight. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.97-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 19 to 20 cents per bushel * Concerns about dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina support soybean market. Strong domestic demand from the crush industry adds to the bullish tone. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday afternoon to show that the U.S. soybean crush during November totaled 191.7 million tonnes. If realized, that would be the biggest November crush on record. * March soybeans last traded up 20 cents at $13.59-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains

(Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO/SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures posted yearly gains, with strong demand and supply constraints in some key production areas of the globe underpinning the markets throughout 2021. Corn futures, which jumped 22.4% this year, paced the grain markets, supported by...
AGRICULTURE

