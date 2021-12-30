ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

African leaders hail Tutu, but many don’t follow his lead

KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUTARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime and bring democracy to the country. But many of the same leaders have remained silent about the late Nobel Peace Prize...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
WORLD
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Thabo Mbeki
Person
Robert Mugabe
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Sani Abacha
Person
Abiy Ahmed
The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth where he was held in such high affection and esteem.” Read More Covid inpatient numbers up as daily case total exceeds 10,000 againSon of pub bomb victim urges Stormont to ‘act collectively’Tributes paid to ‘trailblazing’ BBC radio presenter Janice Long following death
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African People#Apartheid South Africa#War Crimes#Mutare#Ap#Anglican Cathedral#Tanzanian#U N#Ethiopian#South African
WHO 13

Desmond Tutu, South African anti-apartheid leader, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country’s moral conscience. Tutu worked passionately, tirelessly […]
CHINA
Washington Post

Desmond Tutu stood for Palestinians and many others. We should honor his global struggle for justice.

Redi Tlhabi is a South African journalist and presenter of “The Big Debate” on ENews Channel Africa. Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, one of South Africa’s greatest citizens, has gone to his eternal rest at age 90. I grew up in the township of Soweto, in Johannesburg, home to another global icon, Nelson Mandela. Tutu and Mandela were neighbors and it was a source of much inspiration to have two Nobel laureates in the area.
SOCIETY
KHON2

Tutu’s advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa

Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop’s campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and most countries criminalize gay sex.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
AFP

Tutu's ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral

South Africa's spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to rest at dawn on Sunday in the Cape Town cathedral where he once preached against the brutal white-minority regime. Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu died a week ago, aged 90, after a life spent fighting injustice. His ashes were "interred at St. George's Cathedral in a private family service early today", an Anglican Church statement said. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba placed his remains under an inscribed memorial stone before the high altar.
SOUTH AFRICA
KHON2

Tutu remains interred amid call to rename Cape Town airport

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The remains of Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Anglican archbishop emeritus of Cape Town, were interred early Sunday during a private family service at the city’s Anglican cathedral. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba laid a small box containing Tutu’s remains to rest in...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Desmond Tutu is remembered by world leaders after his death

Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday in Capetown, South Africa, at the age of 90. He was best-known for helping to lead the movement that ended the brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021.
WORLD
WREG

Fire ravages South African Parliament; 1 detained

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A major fire ripped through South Africa’s Parliament complex on Sunday, gutting offices and causing some ceilings in the building that houses the national legislature to collapse. As firefighters struggled to tame the blaze, a dark plume of smoke and flames rose high into the air above the southern […]
SOUTH AFRICA
The Independent

Sudan’s PM quits following deadly demonstrations as country’s political gridlock continues

Sudan‘s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned following widespread pro-democracy protests in the past few days against last year’s military coup.Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan‘s transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup. In that time he had failed to name a Cabinet and his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.In a televised national address on Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap”...
WORLD
WEKU

A plain pine coffin and eco-friendly cremation are the last acts of Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader and Anglican archbishop emeritus, died last Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite his monumental status, he requested a humble sendoff in a pine coffin without extravagant spending on the services. And in his last act as a champion of the environment, his remains will undergo aquamation, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

'Defining moment': S.Africa report on Zuma-era graft handed over

South African investigators on Tuesday handed over the first instalment of a long-awaited report into corruption at the heart of the state under former president Jacob Zuma. The first instalment deals with corruption at South African Airways, the New Age newspaper, the country's tax collector and the issue of public procurement, Zondo said.
SOUTH AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy