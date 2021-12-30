ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tests positive for COVID-19

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubt on her place in the Australian Open beginning Jan. 17.

The 30-year-old Russian confirmed she has the coronavirus and is isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.

“I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai,” Pavlyuchenkova said on social media Thursday. “But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

“Now it’s important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I’ll be back on court when it’s safe for everyone.”

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off one of her best seasons.

After making her first Grand Slam final in June — a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros — Pavlyuchenkova is now ranked a career-high 11th. She led Russia to the Billie Jean Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, in November, and in August teamed with Andrey Rublev to win mixed doubles gold for Russia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Pavlyuchenkova, whose best result at Melbourne Park is reaching the quarterfinals in 2017, 2019 and 2020, is still searching for her first major singles title.

The opening event of the women’s season is the WTA 500 in Adelaide, starting on Sunday.

TENNIS
firstsportz.com

WTA Melbourne Summer Set 1-2022: Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the first round of the WTA Melbourne Summer Set 1, Japanese tennis player and World No.13 Naomi Osaka will be seen playing against World No.59 French player Alize Cornet. Japanese star Naomi Osaka has six singles career titles to her name out of which four are Grand Slam titles. She won her first Grand Slam in 2018 at the US Open by defeating the greatest of all times, Serena Williams. Her current ranking according to the Women’s Tennis Association is World No.13.
TENNIS
BET

Venus, Serena Williams Opt Out Of Australian Open

On Friday (Dec. 30), Venus Williams announced she will join her sister Serena in not participating in the Australian Open, marking the first time that a Grand Slam tournament will be without the pro tennis superstar sisters since 1997. In early December, Serena announced she will not be competing in...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

Australians reacted with fury on Wednesday after world number one Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from having a Covid vaccine in order to play at this month's Australian Open. Tournament chief Craig Tiley said that the defending champion had been given "no special favour" but urged the Serb to reveal why he got the exemption to soothe public anger. All participants at the first Grand Slam of 2022, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which is granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts. The nine-time Australian Open champion announced late Tuesday he was en route to Melbourne with "an exemption permission", ending the drawn-out saga over whether he would defend his title.
TENNIS
The Independent

Dan Evans leads Great Britain to victory over Germany in ATP Cup opener

Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany on Sunday as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.“The team win is most important,” Evans said. “We all did our job today. Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev and Berrettini suffer shock ATP Cup defeats, but not Zverev

Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini both slumped to shock defeats in their opening matches of the season at the ATP Cup on Sunday, but there were no mistakes from Alexander Zverev. "It's the first match of the season and it's never going to be the best match of your life, but I'm happy," said Zverev, who captured his second ATP Finals title in November -- his sixth trophy of the year.
TENNIS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months.The warm-up tournament’s top seed, who is back on tour for the first time since the US Open following mental health struggles, will face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska after defeating Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 over two hours and two minutes.“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in comments shared on the WTA after the match.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at...
TENNIS
AFP

Tsitsipas in pain but hopes to be fit for Australian Open

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted he has been struggling with pain at the ATP Cup after elbow surgery, but is hoping to be "at 100 percent" for the Australian Open. The Greek star lost his first singles match since going under the knife in late November, losing to Argentina's world number 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5/7) 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night. He showed no outward signs of being in discomfort, but later said he had felt the injury and it had affected his serve. "I'm in a little bit of pain. That's normal. I served more serves than I have ever served in the last month," he said.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I should have let go of all these...'

The draws have been announced for this week's Melbourne Summer Set, which will be played at Melbourne Park from January 3-9. There will be h*t action as three tournaments (one ATP and two WTA) are played simultaneously at the venue. Melbourne Summer Set - ATP 250 A battle between all...
TENNIS
AFP

Osaka vows to have fun after making winning return from long break

Naomi Osaka said Tuesday that she aims to enjoy herself on court this year as she won on her return to action following a tearful exit at the US Open in September. Osaka last year withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon over mental health issues, saying her problems were exacerbated by speaking to the media after matches.
TENNIS
