ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kapa’a vs. Kamehameha-Maui

KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up focuses on the final prep football game...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
FanSided

Michigan Football DL signee wins all-star game MVP

Michigan football signee Derrick Moore, a four-star defensive lineman, was named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game. Every year, the nation’s top high school seniors gather together for a handful of all-star games, with the most prominent one being ESPN’s game, sponsored by Under Armour and held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kapa#Division Ii#American Football#Built Ford Tough Match Up
The Baltimore Sun

St. Frances football star Derrick Moore honors fallen teammate Aaron Wilson, earns MVP award at Under Armour All-America Game

St. Frances football star Derrick Moore had one primary goal on Sunday when he was amongst the country’s finest playing in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida. Recently named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end wanted to make his fallen St. Frances teammate proud, dedicating his performance to Aaron Wilson, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Officials 'stole' bowl win from SEC team

Paul Finebaum is known for his measured takes. The longtime host radio host and ESPN commentator, Finebaum has his finger on the pulse on the Southeastern Conference. And while Alabama and Georgia are set to for a rematch in the national championship game in a week, Finebaum was asked about the ending of the Music City Bowl in his weekly appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic show.
NFL
KITV.com

Football Sights and Sounds: Kapa'a Wins 2021 D-II Title

For the first time ever, a team from Kauai is taking home a state title. The Kapa'a Warriors, with their metric-ton offensive line and stud running game, blew out the Kamehameha-Maui Warriors in a game to remember. Along with a gallons of rain, there were also plenty of touchdowns scored in the 2021 "Rain Bowl."
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
HometownLife.com

Kansas at Oklahoma State odds, picks and prediction

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) visit Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., to battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0) in a 9 p.m. ET Big 12 tilt Tuesday. Below, we look at the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
KANSAS STATE
CBS LA

NFL Finale Will Be Showdown For Playoffs: Chargers At Raiders

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The NFL’s schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth. To finish off the NFL’s first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed from daytime to primetime. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7 and the winner will advance to the postseason. “Each week has a life of its own in the NFL. It’s having a life of its own since the beginning, and that’s the way we need to treat things around here,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “And the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy