Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kapa’a vs. Kamehameha-Maui

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton took a shot at Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams following his decision to enter the transfer portal. After Dillon Gabriel, Milton’s teammate with the Knights, announced he would transfer to the Sooners, Milton made a shocking statement. “OU just got better at (quarterback),” Milton wrote...
Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kaira Simmons, a 2015 graduate of Rockledge High School, has been selected for induction into the Class of 2021 Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame prep category. As a member of the Rockledge Raiders track team, Simmons brought home multiple state championships, including the long...
Michigan football signee Derrick Moore, a four-star defensive lineman, was named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game. Every year, the nation’s top high school seniors gather together for a handful of all-star games, with the most prominent one being ESPN’s game, sponsored by Under Armour and held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
After a one-year absence the Eagles are heading back to the postseason after officially clinching a spot on Sunday. Nick Sirianni and the Eagles getting to the postseason is not something many expected prior to the start of the season.
Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Icons. Legends. Those are the teams the Georgia faithful will still be able to flip on the TV and see some Bulldogs playing live at 2 PM on ESPN today. Those five signees from the 2022 class will take part in the Under Armour All-American...
St. Frances football star Derrick Moore had one primary goal on Sunday when he was amongst the country’s finest playing in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida. Recently named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end wanted to make his fallen St. Frances teammate proud, dedicating his performance to Aaron Wilson, ...
Paul Finebaum is known for his measured takes. The longtime host radio host and ESPN commentator, Finebaum has his finger on the pulse on the Southeastern Conference. And while Alabama and Georgia are set to for a rematch in the national championship game in a week, Finebaum was asked about the ending of the Music City Bowl in his weekly appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic show.
For the first time ever, a team from Kauai is taking home a state title. The Kapa'a Warriors, with their metric-ton offensive line and stud running game, blew out the Kamehameha-Maui Warriors in a game to remember. Along with a gallons of rain, there were also plenty of touchdowns scored in the 2021 "Rain Bowl."
SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
Less than three weeks after committing to UCLA, former UCF quarterback and Mililani graduate Dillon Gabriel announced that he will instead be heading to the University of Oklahoma. Gabriel, made the announcement via social media on Monday afternoon, saying, “they say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice…DIMETIME.” In less than 30 games with the […]
The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) visit Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., to battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0) in a 9 p.m. ET Big 12 tilt Tuesday. Below, we look at the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
LOS ANGELES (AP) – The NFL’s schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth.
To finish off the NFL’s first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed from daytime to primetime. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7 and the winner will advance to the postseason.
“Each week has a life of its own in the NFL. It’s having a life of its own since the beginning, and that’s the way we need to treat things around here,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “And the...
