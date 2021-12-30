ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polyphor Closes Merger with EnBiotix and is Renamed Spexis

 6 days ago

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Polyphor AG (SIX:POLN) and EnBiotix Inc. today announced the closing of the merger of the two companies and the change of name of the combined company to Spexis AG. Pursuant to completion of the capital increase approved at the extraordinary general meeting...

IDVV Announces Acquisition Of Universal Voltage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation 'IEC' (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced it has acquired full control of Universal Voltage, a privately operated clean energy company as part of a deal that will enable the company to immediately enter the Clean Energy Marketplace and produce revenue.
Relief Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences in January

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF, RLFTY) (' Relief '), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced participation in the following virtual investor conferences in January. - January 10-13: H.C....
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, in which the Company will be featured as a presenting company. The conference will be held on a virtual platform from January 10-13, 2022.
Merger boosts Armbruster Capital growth

Armbruster Capital Management is one step closer to its goal of managing $1 billion in client assets. It has merged with Apex Advisors, creating a firm with more than $725 million in assets under management and placing it among the top money managers in the area. Apex Advisors added $85...
Franziska Müller
Dan Hartman
Robert Clarke
Erie FCU and ETFCU complete merger

The Erie Federal Credit Union (Erie FCU) and the Erie Times Federal Credit Union (ETFCU) have merged organizations. The merger was completed as of Jan. 1, 2022. The current ETFCU branch is now closed. “We’re very excited to welcome the members of Erie Times FCU to the Erie FCU family”, said Brian Waugaman, CEO of […]
AMD pushes back timeline for closing of Xilinx merger

With just one day to go in the year, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. admitted Thursday that its acquisition of fellow semiconductor company Xilinx Inc. would not close by the end of 2021, but did say it expects the deal to be sealed early in the new year. In a joint, uncredited statement provided to media, the companies said after the market closed Thursday, "We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction. While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process and we now expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. Our conversations with regulators continue to progress productively, and we expect to secure all required approvals." AMD agreed to acquire Xilinx in October 2020 for $35 billion in stock, a total that has increased along with the stock prices of both companies during a semiconductor shortage. AMD shares gained about 0.8% in after-hours trading following the news, while Xilinx shares fell about 1%.
Not all merger boutiques will be equal in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Houlihan Lokey (HLI.N) isn’t typically the envy of Wall Street. But in 2022, the mergers shop worth $7 billion that doles out advice to midstream energy companies and middling dental groups will be. That’s thanks to a consolidation crackdown from global antitrust watchdogs that will crimp the ability of companies to do hairy, strategic deals.
Aurora stays course on Better.com merger

Blank check company Aurora Acquisition Corp. said on Monday that Vishal Garg is still Better.com‘s CEO, and that it will keep the proposed merger with the digital mortgage lender. The communication comes after Garg took leave early this month in response to an onslaught of negative media coverage because...
This Is the Largest Merger of the Past 20 Years

Mergers and acquisitions are big business. Investment bankers can make hundreds of millions of dollars in fees. So can law firms that advise the parties on deal contracts. The Financial Times reports that these fees topped $100 billion this year. This is not surprising considering that deals are often worth...
Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger Gets European Commission Green Light; U.S. Regulatory Clearance, Deal Closing Anticipated By Mid-2022

Discovery said Wednesday that the European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance of the company’s proposed acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who will be CEO of the combined company. “Today we move one important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content and one positioned to serve consumers with what we believe will be the most complete content offering under one roof.” Discovery currently anticipates the...
Hyperfine closes SPAC merger, will begin trading on Nasdaq

Hyperfine announced today that it completed its merger with HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. and has gone public. Guilford, Connecticut-based Hyperfine initially announced the proposed merger with HealthCor, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in July. The company will receive approximately $160 million in gross cash proceeds from the business combination...
EC greenlights Discovery, WarnerMedia merger

The European Commission (EC) has granted unconditional antitrust clearance of Discovery’s proposed acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” said David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, and the future CEO of the combined company. “Today we move one important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content and one positioned to serve consumers with what we believe will be the most complete content offering under one roof.”
SeaChange, Triller sign merger pact

SeaChange International, a video tech specialist that's been going through a years-long reorganization and restructuring, now plans to combine with Triller Hold Co., a developer of short-video apps and content for social media platforms. SeaChange and Triller, a Tiktok rival, announced the deal Wednesday morning. Valuing the proposed combined entity...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Interviews Kory Zelickson of Vejii Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Vejii Holdings on their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.
American Manganese Receives Additional Advisory Services and Funding to Advance Demonstration Plant Project

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it is receiving additional advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support its research and development project, entitled, ‘Demonstration of Continuous Recycling of Cathode Material from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap', which started in August 2021. The amendment expands existing support American Manganese is receiving from NRC IRAP, as announced in the Company's August 13, 2021 news release.
Pair of accounting firms announce merger

NAPLES — Capital Care Group Certified Public Accountants, an accounting, tax, and financial planning services firm with two offices in Southwest Florida, has merged with Fort Myers-based accounting firm Wallace & Associates. The firms joined forces in December, according to a statement. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Following Successful Year Nepra Foods Issues Letter from CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to share a letter to shareholders from CEO David Wood. Dear Fellow Shareholders,. This past year has been an exceptional and transformational year for Nepra Foods....
Mergers & Acquisitions in 2021

2021 was an extension of 2020 with the second wave of Covid-19 almost paralyzing the entire world in the first half of the year. However, with experience gained last year, companies were less impacted as they evolved to a hybrid working structure and were able to get work down in spite of lockdowns and restrictions. This year saw digital infrastructure development like never before, from widespread deployment and adoption of 5G, more members in broadband alliances, seamless Wi-Fi deployment to acceleration in 6G R&D.
