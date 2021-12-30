Police: Minivan hit deer before crash that killed NC 8-year-old girl
FABER, Va. (AP) — A deer strike on a Virginia highway led to a Christmas Eve crash that killed an 8-year-old North Carolina girl and injured two other children, state police said.
Virginia State Police said the crash occurred Saturday on U.S. 29 in Nelson County after a northbound Honda minivan hit a deer, The Daily Progress reported .
The preliminary investigation shows that the minivan came to an abrupt stop and a tractor-trailer traveling behind it was unable to stop and struck the minivan, according to State Police Trooper L.G. Pingley. The tractor-trailer was hauling 42,000 pounds (19,051 kilograms) of paper.
The 8-year-old girl was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center and died of her injuries on Christmas Day, police said.
Minivan driver, Michael Mack of Taylorsville, North Carolina; passenger Shelly Mack; and a 6-year-old boy in a booster seat were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A 4-year-old boy secured in a child safety seat was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
State police declined to release the children’s names because state law prohibits them from identifying a juvenile victim of a crime and charges may yet be filed.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0